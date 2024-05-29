Crew OTT release: where to & when to watch?

"Crew" is a riveting drama that delves into the lives of three women working as flight attendants. The series explores their struggles with financial insecurity after their airline goes bankrupt. Faced with mounting debts and limited options, the trio turns to smuggling as a desperate measure to secure their future. The show promises a gripping narrative filled with tension, drama, and emotional depth, making it a must-watch for fans of intense storytelling and strong character arcs. Don’t miss the premiere of "Crew" on Netflix. Whether you’re a new subscriber or looking to upgrade your plan, Netflix offers a variety of options to ensure you can enjoy this new series to the fullest.

Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Writers: Nidhi MehraMehul Suri

Stars: TabuKareena KapoorKriti Sanon

IMDb rating: 6.1

When to watch: 24 May 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix will be premiering the highly anticipated show "Crew" at midnight on May 24, 2024. If you're considering a Netflix subscription to catch this new release, here’s a comprehensive guide to the best plans available in India.

Netflix offers a range of monthly subscription plans tailored to different viewing needs and budgets. The Mobile Plan, priced at Rs 149 per month, allows streaming on one mobile device at a time, perfect for individual users who primarily watch content on their smartphones. The Basic Plan, for Rs 199 per month, enables streaming on one screen, including TV and mobile, ideal for those who prefer watching on a larger screen at home.

The film's creators conveyed their excitement for its digital release. "We are thrilled to bring 'Crew' to Netflix after its successful theatrical run," the film's creators stated in a message. Amid a great deal of comedic mayhem, this movie explores friendship, deceit, and resiliency in depth. We are eager for viewers everywhere to enjoy the drama, humor, and suspense that is only available on Netflix. The narrative will have you gripped from start to finish.