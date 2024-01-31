Crime Thriller 'Bhakshak' Starring Bhumi Pednekar Unveils New Poster on Netflix

The creators of the soon-to-be-released crime thriller movie 'Bhakshak' revealed a fresh poster featuring Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday and are gearing up to release the film's official trailer.
Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with trailer announcement news and captioned the post, "BREAKING NEWS: It's Vaishali Singh reporting live! The fight for justice has begun. #BhakshakTrailer out tomorrow! #Bhakshak, a film inspired by true events coming on 9 February, only on Netflix!"
Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women. In the poster, Bhumi can be seen dressed in a mustard and maroon kurta set.
The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from February 9.
Directed by Pulkit, 'Bhakshak', features Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar in important roles.
Bhumi is all set to don never-seen-before avatar in Bhakshak, recently shared she had incredible February successes right since her debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' as an actor and now Bhumi hopes the same for 'Bhakshak'.