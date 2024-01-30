Filmfare Awards 2024 Highlights: Vikrant Massey, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Shine Bright

Filmfare Awards 2024: The 69th edition of the prestigious Filmfare Awards took place in Gujarat on Sunday, where power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt emerged as the shining stars of the evening. The glamorous event, hosted by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and TV host Maniesh Paul, witnessed a celebration of outstanding talent, captivating performances, and well-deserved victories.

Best Actor and Actress: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Take Center Stage

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the recognition of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the Best Actors in Leading Roles (Male and Female) for their exceptional performances. Ranbir Kapoor's powerful portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film, "Animal," earned him the coveted trophy, while Alia Bhatt's stellar act in Karan Johar’s romantic family drama, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," secured her well-deserved accolade. The duo received a standing ovation, a testament to their undeniable talent.

Best Director and Best Film: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Triumph with "12th Fail"

Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra clinched the title of Best Director for his impactful work in the biographical drama "12th Fail." The film, exploring a compelling storyline, also emerged victorious as the Best Film, surpassing tough competition from noteworthy films such as "Animal," "Jawan," "OMG 2," "Pathaan," and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." The recognition solidifies Chopra's prowess in the world of cinema.

Critics’ Choice Awards: Noteworthy Performances Acknowledged

Devashish Makhija's gripping thriller "Joram" garnered critical acclaim and secured the Best Film (Critics’) award. Meanwhile, the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Actor and Actress went to Vikrant Massey for "12th Fail," and Rani Mukerji for "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" and Shefali Shah for "Three Of Us," respectively. These accolades highlight the diversity and excellence in storytelling and acting.

Red-Carpet Extravaganza and Stellar Hosting

The evening was not just about the awards; the red carpet witnessed glamorous appearances, adding a touch of style and elegance to the event. Hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Maniesh Paul, the ceremony was a perfect blend of entertainment and recognition. The trio brought their charm and wit to the stage, ensuring the audience was engaged throughout.