Dance Plus Winners List of All Seasons

Dance Plus is one of the most sought-after dance reality shows in India. It is broadcasted on Star Plus and with every new season, the competitiveness in the show has increased profoundly. The dancers who participate in the show are extremely talented. Each season brings a new batch of young, talented, and passionate dancers who are skilled in a variety of styles such as contemporary, popping, and hip-hop, to name a few. In fact, the average dancers are eliminated during the audience itself. The USP of the show is that it is hosted and judged by some of the most talented dancers and choreographers in India. The Super Judge for the competition is renowned Indian dancer and choreographer Remo D'Souza. Raghav Juyal, who is also a dancer and choreographer, hosts the program.
Remo D’Souza
Raghav Juyal (Season 1 – Season 6)
Sugandha Mishra (Season 4)
Dharmesh Yelande (season 1 – season 5)
Shakti Mohan (season 1 – season 4, season 6)
Punit Pathak ( season 2 – season 6)
Sumeet Nagdev ( season 1)
Suresh Mukund (season 5)
Karishma Chavan (season 5)
Salman Yusuff Khan (season 6)
Dance Plus premiered its first season on July 26, 2015, and it ran until October 11, 2015. Dharmesh Yelande, a previous contestant and choreographer on "Dance India Dance," Sumeet Nagdev, an ace Indian choreographer and dancer, and Shakti Mohan, the winner of "Dance India Dance" Season 2 and a Bollywood choreographer, served as mentors this time around. Team Dharmesh's dance crew, V Company, took first place in the competition. The group's performance was so outstanding that it won over the audience from the entire country. Team Sumeet's dance crew, Question Mark Crew, came in a close second, and Team Dharmesh's solo performer, Hardik Rawat, took third.
Auditions for Season 2 kicked off on May 3, 2016. Frames Productions, Urban Brew Studios, and Varun Trikha all contributed to the making of this season.
The show aired from July 2, 2016, to September 25, 2016. There were a total of 25 episodes shown on television. The season's mentors were Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, and Indian choreographer/actor Punit Pathak.
Tanay Malhara of Team Dharmesh, a solo performer, was crowned the champion after a heated competition. He was born and raised in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The Team Dharmesh dance crew Wild Ripperz Crew ended up as the competition's runner-up. Team Shakti's Piyush Bhagat, a solo performer, came in second, and Team Shati's Sushant Khatri, also a solo performer, took third.
Urban Brew Studios created the third season of Dance Plus. It all started on July 1, 2017, and finished on September 24, 2017. This season's advisors were Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, and Punit Pathak. The spectacular performances and unconventional format won over many viewers. Every single contestant blew the judges and audience away with their performances. Team Punit's solo dancer Bir Radha Sherpa took home the trophy this time around. Bir Radha performed B-boying and contemporary dance forms. She stunned everyone with her fantastic dance moves. Amardeep Singh Natt from Team Dharmesh secured the second position. He was also a solo performer.
Urban Brew Studios and Frames Productions collaborated to create the fourth season of Dance Plus. It all kicked off on October 6th, 2018. The season finale aired on February 2, 2019. Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra, an Indian comedian, hosted the show. There were three advisors for this season, and their names were Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, and Punit Pathak. Chetan Salunkhe of Team Punit was crowned the season's winner. He is from Pune, Maharashtra. Sujan and Aanchel from Team Punit were the first runners-up. They did a contemporary dance performance. Vartika Jha, who performed in a popping and hip-hop style, finished second. Other contestants on the show were also extremely talented, and the audience enjoyed their performances.
Rupesh Bane of team Dharmesh won Dance Plus Season 5. The program began airing on November 9th, 2019. Sugandha Mishra joined the hosting team along with Raghav Juyal. This season, Karishma Chavan also debuted as a captain. Sanchita & Subroto and Deepika & Rupesh, the other two finalists, performed as a duo. With the conclusion of season 5, Dharmesh Yelande's team won the dance plus title three times this season, while Punit Pathak's team won twice.
This was the only season when Dharmesh was absent. The first episode aired on 13th September 2021 and the grand finale aired on 15th October 2021. The trio of Harsh, Sneha, and Tejas won the show, and the first runner-up was Dhananjay Joshi.