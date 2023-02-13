Dance Plus Winners List of All Seasons

Dance Plus Season 1 Winner: V Company (2015)

Dance Plus premiered its first season on July 26, 2015, and it ran until October 11, 2015. Dharmesh Yelande, a previous contestant and choreographer on "Dance India Dance," Sumeet Nagdev, an ace Indian choreographer and dancer, and Shakti Mohan, the winner of "Dance India Dance" Season 2 and a Bollywood choreographer, served as mentors this time around. Team Dharmesh's dance crew, V Company, took first place in the competition. The group's performance was so outstanding that it won over the audience from the entire country. Team Sumeet's dance crew, Question Mark Crew, came in a close second, and Team Dharmesh's solo performer, Hardik Rawat, took third.

Dance Plus Season 2 Winner: Tanay Malhara (2016)

Auditions for Season 2 kicked off on May 3, 2016. Frames Productions, Urban Brew Studios, and Varun Trikha all contributed to the making of this season.

The show aired from July 2, 2016, to September 25, 2016. There were a total of 25 episodes shown on television. The season's mentors were Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, and Indian choreographer/actor Punit Pathak.

Tanay Malhara of Team Dharmesh, a solo performer, was crowned the champion after a heated competition. He was born and raised in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The Team Dharmesh dance crew Wild Ripperz Crew ended up as the competition's runner-up. Team Shakti's Piyush Bhagat, a solo performer, came in second, and Team Shati's Sushant Khatri, also a solo performer, took third.

Dance Plus Season 3 Winner: Bir Radha Sherpa (2017)

Urban Brew Studios created the third season of Dance Plus. It all started on July 1, 2017, and finished on September 24, 2017. This season's advisors were Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, and Punit Pathak. The spectacular performances and unconventional format won over many viewers. Every single contestant blew the judges and audience away with their performances. Team Punit's solo dancer Bir Radha Sherpa took home the trophy this time around. Bir Radha performed B-boying and contemporary dance forms. She stunned everyone with her fantastic dance moves. Amardeep Singh Natt from Team Dharmesh secured the second position. He was also a solo performer.

Dance Plus Season 4 Winner: Chetan Salunkhe (2018)

Urban Brew Studios and Frames Productions collaborated to create the fourth season of Dance Plus. It all kicked off on October 6th, 2018. The season finale aired on February 2, 2019. Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra, an Indian comedian, hosted the show. There were three advisors for this season, and their names were Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, and Punit Pathak. Chetan Salunkhe of Team Punit was crowned the season's winner. He is from Pune, Maharashtra. Sujan and Aanchel from Team Punit were the first runners-up. They did a contemporary dance performance. Vartika Jha, who performed in a popping and hip-hop style, finished second. Other contestants on the show were also extremely talented, and the audience enjoyed their performances.

Dance Plus Season 5 Winner: TBA (2019)

Rupesh Bane of team Dharmesh won Dance Plus Season 5. The program began airing on November 9th, 2019. Sugandha Mishra joined the hosting team along with Raghav Juyal. This season, Karishma Chavan also debuted as a captain. Sanchita & Subroto and Deepika & Rupesh, the other two finalists, performed as a duo. With the conclusion of season 5, Dharmesh Yelande's team won the dance plus title three times this season, while Punit Pathak's team won twice.

Dance Plus Season 6 Winner: Harsh, Sneha, Tejas (2021)

This was the only season when Dharmesh was absent. The first episode aired on 13th September 2021 and the grand finale aired on 15th October 2021. The trio of Harsh, Sneha, and Tejas won the show, and the first runner-up was Dhananjay Joshi.