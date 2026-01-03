De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn–Rakul Preet Singh’s Rom-Com Online

After its theatrical run in November 2025, De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to make its much-awaited digital debut. Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan, the romantic comedy sequel will soon be available for streaming, giving audiences another chance to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.
Here’s everything you need to know about the De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date, streaming platform, plot, cast, and box office performance.
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The makers have locked Netflix as the official OTT platform for De De Pyaar De 2. The film is scheduled to premiere digitally on January 9, 2026, approximately eight weeks after its theatrical release on November 14, 2025.
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Details at a Glance
Film Title: De De Pyaar De 2
OTT Release Date: January 9, 2026
Streaming Platform:Netflix
Director: Anshul Sharma
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Language: Hindi
Netflix acquiring the digital rights follows the standard release window for major Bollywood films, allowing the movie to reach a wider audience beyond theatres.
About De De Pyaar De 2: Plot Overview
De De Pyaar De 2 continues the story of Ashish Mehra (Ajay Devgn), a middle-aged London-based NRI investor, and his younger girlfriend Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh). While the first film revolved around Ashish introducing Ayesha to his family, the sequel shifts focus to Ayesha’s household in Chandigarh.
The relationship faces its biggest challenge when Ashish meets Ayesha’s parents to seek their approval. The central conflict arises from the significant age gap, which becomes a source of tension, misunderstandings, and comedy.
R. Madhavan’s Role Brings a New Conflict
A major addition to the sequel is R. Madhavan, who plays Rakesh Khurana, Ayesha’s father. Rakesh is portrayed as a man who considers himself progressive but struggles to accept his daughter’s relationship with someone his own age.
This sets up a face-off between Ashish and Rakesh, making parental acceptance and generational differences the emotional core of the film. Unlike the first installment, Tabu does not reprise her role, and the narrative stays firmly centred on Ayesha’s family dynamics.
De De Pyaar De 2 Cast and Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including:
Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra
Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana
R. Madhavan as Rakesh Khurana
Gautami Kapoor as Anju Khurana
Meezaan Jafri as Aditya (Adi)
Jaaved Jaaferi as Raunak
Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ankur Garg.
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Performance
Upon its theatrical release, De De Pyaar De 2 opened to a moderate start at the Indian box office. The film collected around ₹8.50 crore net on its opening day, slightly lower than the opening of the first film.
Despite stiff competition, it performed well in urban multiplexes during its initial weeks. Trade estimates suggest the film earned between ₹70 crore and ₹90 crore domestically. Internationally, aided by decent collections in markets like the UK and North America, the global box office total crossed ₹125 crore.
However, given its reported budget of approximately ₹135 crore, the film delivered a mixed box office verdict.
Why the Netflix Release Matters
With its OTT release, De De Pyaar De 2 gets a second chance to connect with audiences who either missed its theatrical run or prefer watching romantic comedies at home. Netflix’s global reach is expected to help the film find renewed interest, especially among younger viewers and overseas audiences.
The digital premiere also places the film among Netflix’s notable January 2026 Hindi releases, boosting its visibility on the platform.
Blending humour, family drama, and modern relationship dilemmas, De De Pyaar De 2 expands on the themes of its predecessor while introducing fresh conflicts through R. Madhavan’s character. Whether you enjoyed the first film or are curious about its sequel, the Netflix release offers an easy opportunity to stream the rom-com.
De De Pyaar De 2 starts streaming on Netflix from January 9, 2026.
