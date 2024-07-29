Deadpool & Wolverine Crush Records with Rs 3650 Cr Opening Weekend

The audiences have spoken! Fans worldwide have flocked to theatres to celebrate the dynamic duo of Deadpool & Wolverine, propelling the film to a staggering Rs. 3650 crores in its opening weekend. This phenomenal success makes it the number one opening film of 2024.
In India, the film has collected a whopping Rs. 83.28 crores in its first weekend, surpassing the lifetime collections of both Deadpool 1 (Rs. 40.79 crores GBOC) and Deadpool 2 (Rs. 69.94 crores GBOC). With its unstoppable heroic run, Deadpool & Wolverine promises to continue dominating the box office in the coming days.
Featuring a dhamakedaar jodi, outstanding cameos, and a perfect blend of comedy and action, this action-packed entertainer has become the top choice for moviegoers, bringing glory back to theatres. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is now showing in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
“Deadpool & Wolverine” has kicked off with a supercharged start, breaking the Thursday preview record for an R-rated movie. The film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of tickets from preview screenings on Thursday, surpassing the previous record held by “Deadpool 2,” which made $18.6 million in May 2018 and went on to earn $125.5 million in its first weekend.
The previews for “Deadpool & Wolverine” were more comparable to blockbuster hits like “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ($40 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($39 million) than the previous Deadpool movies.
The arrival of “Deadpool & Wolverine” has been eagerly anticipated by both audiences and theater owners. The box office, still trailing last year by 17% and down over 34% compared to pre-pandemic 2019, has received a much-needed boost.
“Deadpool & Wolverine” is also the first Marvel movie of the summer season, a crucial 123-day earnings period for Hollywood that typically accounts for about 40% of the annual box office total. Unlike many previous summers, this year did not kick off with a blockbuster Marvel film, but the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine is helping the industry regain its footing.