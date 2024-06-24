Movies in Theatre This Week ( 21st June to 28th June)

As June winds down, the final week brings a thrilling array of new movie releases to theaters nationwide. Whether you're in the mood for high-octane action, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, or heartwarming romances, there's something to satisfy every cinematic craving. So, grab your popcorn and soda, and get ready to be entertained!
1. Ishq Vishk Rebound
Set off on an enchanting journey as four lives become intertwined in a rich tapestry of friendship, romance, and deep self-exploration. Against the backdrop of life's unexpected twists and turns, their interconnected paths lead them through a transformative adventure brimming with joy, heartache, and epiphany. As they navigate the complexities of human relationships and their emotional landscapes, each encounter serves as a milestone toward a greater understanding of themselves and the world around them..
Release Date: 21 June 2024
Cast: Naila Grewal, Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Ashish Singh, Jaanam Raaj, Jibraan Khan, Abhishek Kumaarr
Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari
2. Hamare Baarah
It sounds like you're describing a deeply emotional and intricate story scenario. The plot centers on a daughter who is convinced that her mother's pregnancy is fraught with serious risks. Determined to intervene, she seeks legal action to terminate the pregnancy, only to find herself in a courtroom battle against her father, who strongly opposes her actions.
Release Date: 21 June 2024
Cast: Annu Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Manoj Joshi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Parth Samthaan, Shaan Saxena, Aditi Bhatpahri, Paritosh Tripathi, Ishlin Prasad, Harish Chhabra
Director: Kamal Chandra
3. Jahangir National University
Jahangir National University is a gripping drama film directed and written by Vinay Sharma, with production by Pratima Datta. The movie features a stellar cast, including Ravi Kishan, Urvashi Rautella, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Bodke, and many more.
The film portrays a university entangled in anti-national activities, prompting a clash with the government and a group of national heroes determined to safeguard the country from its subversive influence. As tensions escalate, the battle to protect the nation's integrity unfolds within the university's walls.
Release Date: June 21, 2024
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Siddharth Bodke, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, Sonnalli Seygall
Director: Vinay Sharma