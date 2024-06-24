Movies in Theatre This Week ( 21st June to 28th June)

Jahangir National University is a gripping drama film directed and written by Vinay Sharma, with production by Pratima Datta. The movie features a stellar cast, including Ravi Kishan, Urvashi Rautella, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Bodke, and many more.

The film portrays a university entangled in anti-national activities, prompting a clash with the government and a group of national heroes determined to safeguard the country from its subversive influence. As tensions escalate, the battle to protect the nation's integrity unfolds within the university's walls.