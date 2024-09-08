Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Celebrate Arrival of Their Baby Girl

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have joyously welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
The ecstatic couple shared the news on social media, expressing their deep gratitude and excitement as they step into this new chapter of their lives. Known for their openness about their desire to embrace parenthood, Deepika and Ranveer are over the moon with the arrival of their daughter.
Their baby girl was born on Sunday morning, and the proud parents marked the occasion with a heartfelt post reading, "Welcome baby girl." The message was simply signed with Deepika and Ranveer's names, celebrating the arrival of their little one.
Celebrities quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. Arjun Kapoor enthusiastically wrote, "Laxmi aayi hai!!!! The queen is here!!!!" while Alia Bhatt added teary-eyed and red heart emojis. Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, and others also sent their warm wishes to the new parents.
Prior to the birth, the couple was spotted arriving at a Mumbai hospital in their luxury car, with paparazzi eagerly following them. Fans had been eagerly awaiting news of the baby's arrival.