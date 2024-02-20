Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Reportedly Expecting First Child!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, an actor couple, are allegedly expecting their first child. According to a source for The Week, Deepika is in her second trimester. According to the report, Deepika disguised her tummy on the 77th BAFTA red carpet, fueling speculation that she was pregnant. Deepika attended the occasion dressed in a shimmering saree and Sabyasachi Mukherjee handcrafted jewelry.
Notably, Ranveer Singh and Deepika got married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after six years of relationship. They first met on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love drama Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later appeared in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Last November, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium.
Deepika was questioned by Vogue Singapore in January of this year if becoming a mother “is something she looks forward to”. Deepika Padukone responded, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I adore children. We look forward to the day when we can start our own family."
When asked about her parents, she remarked, "When I meet the people I grew up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always say how I haven't changed one bit. That reveals a lot about our upbringing. In this industry, it's easy to become consumed with celebrity and money. But nobody treats me like a celebrity at home. First and foremost, I am a daughter and sister. I do not want that to alter. My family keeps me grounded, and Ranveer and I want to instill the same values in our children.