Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Reportedly Expecting First Child!

When asked about her parents, she remarked, "When I meet the people I grew up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always say how I haven't changed one bit. That reveals a lot about our upbringing. In this industry, it's easy to become consumed with celebrity and money. But nobody treats me like a celebrity at home. First and foremost, I am a daughter and sister. I do not want that to alter. My family keeps me grounded, and Ranveer and I want to instill the same values in our children.