Deepika Padukone Birthday: Career Highlights Upcoming Films

15 years ago, Padukone played a movie star and an actress who was hired to impersonate the movie star in the Bollywood film Om Shanti Om which was directed by Farah Khan. Her famous dialogue, “Ek Chutki Sindoor ki Keemat Tum Kya Jaano Ramesh Babu,” is one of the most monumental dialogues of her career.

Since then, Padukone has worked with some of Bollywood's most lauded directors, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat), Shoojit Sircar (Piku), Homi Adajania (Cocktail, Finding Fanny), and Rohit Shetty (Chennai Express). She has won and continues to win, the hearts of millions with her stunning looks, incredible acting chops, dance moves, and refreshing honesty.

She has played everything from a cab driver to an assassin, a queen, and so on. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan (2022), which was about two people who had an affair and got into trouble later. She is currently awaiting the release of Pathaan, in which she acts opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her saffron bikini in the music video of the song “Besharam Rang” has sparked a lot of controversy in the past few days. Also starring John Abraham in a pivotal role, expectations for the movie have doubled. We're counting down the final 20 days until the film's premiere.

She has also gained a lot of recognition among global movie fans. She starred in a Hollywood movie opposite Vin Diesel, and since then, she has become one of the most recognizable faces worldwide. She has endorsed many reputable brands, including Loreal and Louis Vuitton. She has also spoken a lot about mental health and supported causes related to it. Right now, she has stepped into entrepreneurship with her skincare brand called 82°E'.