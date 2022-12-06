Deepika Padukone to Unveil FIFA WC Trophy: Reports

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be unveiling trophy of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to reports, the actor will unveil the trophy before the World Cup final which is scheduled to be December 18.

The actor is expected to fly to Qatar shortly to take part in the event.

Notably, Deepika will be the first actor who will receive such an honour at the world’s most watched sports event.

As per reports, she is expected to unveil the trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Deepika wll be also seen on the scbig screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in her upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ which will be released on January 25, 2023.