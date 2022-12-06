Assam: Warden Sexually Assaults Girl Students in Doom Dooma

In a shocking incident, warden of girls’ hostel in Assam’s Doom Dooma allegedly sexually assaulted the students residing in the hostel.

As many as 10 students have lodged complaint against the warden, identified as Anand Buragohain, at Doomdooma Police Station on Monday, the sources said.

The heinous incident was reported in Borhapjan.

The students alleged that Anand used to hold waist, keep his hand on the students’ shoulder.

They also alleged that the warden used to watch them take bath and also ordered the students to sit on his bed.

Under the influence of alcohol, he attempted to enter rooms of the students, the students alleged in their complaint.

It was also alleged that he used to threaten few students to sleep with him.

After facing all these sexual assault, the students with the help of their family lodged complaint at the police station.