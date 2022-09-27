Deepika Padukone Hospitalized After Complaining of 'Uneasiness'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday night after the actress complained of uneasiness.

However, she is reportedly doing well now.

According to reports, Deepika underwent numerous tests in the hospital which reportedly took almost half a day. The actress faced quite a taking situation and was immediately hospitalised in the city.

Just a few months ago, Deepika was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after she had an increased heart rate. The actress was there shooting for her upcoming project with actor Prabhas. She was kept under observation in the hospital for about half a day.