Delhi Crime Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Streaming Details on Netflix

Netflix’s award-winning series Delhi Crime is all set to return with its highly anticipated third season, continuing its legacy of hard-hitting storytelling inspired by real-life crimes. With Shefali Shah reprising her iconic role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, the show promises another intense and emotionally charged narrative rooted in the dark underbelly of Delhi.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Date and Streaming Platform
Delhi Crime Season 3 will premiere on November 13, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The announcement has generated immense excitement among viewers who have been eagerly waiting to revisit the world of Madam Sir and her team.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Cast: Old Favourites and New Additions
The new season features a powerful mix of familiar faces and compelling newcomers.
Confirmed Cast:
Shefali Shah as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi
Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh
Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh
Sayani Gupta
Mita Vasisht
Jaya Bhattacharya
Kelly Dorji
Anshumaan Pushkar
A major highlight this season is the introduction of Huma Qureshi as ‘Badi Didi’, a formidable new character who runs a vast human trafficking network. Her entry is expected to bring an intriguing and chilling dynamic to the story, setting up intense face-offs with Shefali Shah’s character.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Plot: A Dark Tale of Human Trafficking
Staying true to its roots, Delhi Crime Season 3 draws inspiration from real-life incidents, exploring another grim chapter of society’s hidden horrors. This time, the series focuses on the human trafficking underworld, exposing the intricate web of organized crime that preys on the city’s most vulnerable communities.
DIG Vartika Chaturvedi and her team return to lead a high-stakes investigation aimed at dismantling a massive trafficking ring. As they uncover shocking truths and face moral dilemmas, the story delves deep into the psychological and social impacts of these crimes, revealing how victims and perpetrators are both caught in cycles of power, fear, and survival.
What Makes Delhi Crime a Standout Netflix Series
Since its debut, Delhi Crime has earned global recognition for its realistic portrayal of law enforcement and emotionally grounded storytelling. The series is celebrated for its gritty realism, authentic writing, and strong performances, particularly by Shefali Shah, who brings quiet strength and empathy to her role.
Each season of Delhi Crime goes beyond the surface of crime and punishment — it delves into the socio-economic realities and moral complexities of the cases it depicts. With its third installment, the series continues its mission of shedding light on uncomfortable truths while highlighting the relentless dedication of those fighting for justice.
What to Expect from Season 3
Anew case centered around large-scale human trafficking.
Huma Qureshi’s entry as a complex antagonist.
Emotional storytelling that examines justice, empathy, and systemic challenges.
The return of Vartika’s trusted team, navigating intense moral and professional conflicts.
With its trademark blend of suspense, realism, and emotional depth, Delhi Crime Season 3 promises to be one of Netflix India’s most impactful and socially resonant series this year.
Delhi Crime Season 3 premieres on November 13, 2025, on Netflix, and it’s set to deliver another gripping chapter in India’s most critically acclaimed crime franchise. With a powerful new storyline, stellar performances, and a socially conscious narrative, the series reaffirms why Delhi Crime remains one of the most significant Indian shows on global streaming platforms.
