Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Episodes, and Voice Cast

The epic battle of Kurukshetra is back in its animated avatar. Kurukshetra Part 2, the concluding segment of Netflix India’s Mahabharata animation series, is now streaming. After the release of Part 1 on October 10, 2025, which introduced audiences to the story and characters across nine episodes, Part 2 brings the final nine episodes, covering the intense climax of the 18-day war.

Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

The second part of the series was released on October 24, 2025, and is available exclusively on Netflix India. Viewers can watch all 18 episodes, including Part 1 and Part 2, on the platform.

The series is also accessible on over 25 OTT platforms including JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, discovery+, and Fancode, offering audiences multiple ways to enjoy the story.

Plot and Key Highlights of Kurukshetra Part 2

Kurukshetra Part 2 focuses on the final nine days of the Mahabharata war, showcasing pivotal battles, moral dilemmas, and personal conflicts of the 18 central warriors. Key moments include:

The tragic death of Abhimanyu, Arjuna’s courageous son.

Arjuna and Karna’s climactic duels, highlighting valor and strategy.

Bhima’s major confrontations, emphasizing his strength and determination.

Exploration of psychological and ethical consequences faced by the warriors.

The series emphasizes not only the war itself but also the internal struggles, moral dilemmas, and emotions of the characters, presenting a layered narrative that is both engaging and thought-provoking.

Episode List and Duration

Part 2 comprises nine episodes, each approximately 30 minutes long:

Episode Number Title Duration 10 Kripacharya 31 mins 11 Kunti 30 mins 12 Dushasan 30 mins 13 Karn 30 mins 14 Duryodhan 29 mins 15 Bheem 30 mins 16 Ashwatthama 29 mins 17 Stree Parv 27 mins 18 Krishna 29 mins

Voice Cast of Kurukshetra Part 2

The animated series features a talented voice cast that brings these legendary characters to life:

Vinod Sharma as Sanjay

Sahil Vaid as Lord Krishna

Saumya Daan as Arjuna

Annamaya Verma as Yudhishthir

Manoj Pandey as Bhima

Himanshu Rana as Abhimanyu

Neha Gargava as Kunti

Neshma Chemburkar as Draupadi

Pawan Kalra as Duryodhan

Krutarth Trivedi as Karna

The voice performances add depth and emotion, making the epic accessible for both mythology enthusiasts and new audiences.

Trailer Insights

TheKurukshetra Part 2 trailer teases the final battles and moral struggles of the warriors. It emphasizes the weight of dharma and the sacrifices each character must make. The narration hints at the psychological intensity and emotional gravity of the war, promising a dramatic and powerful conclusion.

About the Series

Conceptualized and created by Anu Sikka and produced by Tipping Point, the series features Ujaan Ganguly as writer-director and producers Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare. Legendary poet Gulzar contributes as the lyricist. The series stands out from traditional retellings with its anime-style animation, narrative depth, and psychological exploration.

Why Watch Kurukshetra Part 2

Engaging Storytelling: Captures both the action and the moral dilemmas of the Mahabharata.

High-Quality Animation: Netflix India’s first animated mythology series offers a visually rich experience.

Talented Voice Cast: Adds authenticity and emotional depth to iconic characters.

Complete Experience: Part 2 concludes the 18-day war, giving viewers closure to the epic saga.

Kurukshetra Part 2 is a must-watch for mythology enthusiasts, animation fans, and anyone seeking a dramatic and thoughtful retelling of the Mahabharata.

