Demon Slayer Season 3: Release Schedule, Episode Guide, and Exciting Highlights

Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, viewers witnessed an intense battle against Hantengu and his army of emotion Demons. Genya Shinazugawa took center stage as he fought valiantly to defeat Hantengu's formidable fifth body and prove himself worthy of becoming a Hashira. With Tanjiro and Nezuko's crucial support, Genya strategically advanced toward the fifth body while warding off relentless Demons. Tanjiro showcased his adaptability and precision in battle, while Nezuko unleashed her fiery powers. However, the siblings faced formidable attacks from their adversaries.