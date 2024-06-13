Despicable Me 4: Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer & Everything We Know

When a franchise performs exceptionally well, production companies often don't hesitate to greenlight an entire series of films rather than wait for individual box office results. This strategy has been evident with franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which have confidently scheduled multiple future releases, knowing that enough will be financially successful. Another franchise, though not as globally dominant as the ones above, is Despicable Me.

Debuting in 2010 and created by Sergio Pablos, Despicable Me quickly captivated audiences worldwide. The initial response to the first film signaled the start of a promising animated series with substantial potential.

When Despicable Me 2 was released and exceeded all box office expectations, both fans and critics recognized the franchise's immense potential. The characters, especially Gru, and the Minions were so charming and humorous that they transcended the film medium, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

The Minions, in particular, have been so popular that they have already headlined two spin-off movies, with the first, Minions, grossing over $1 billion at the box office.

Such impressive figures validate the confidence of production companies. Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri officially confirmed the fourth Despicable Me film, the sixth in the franchise, back in 2017. With the release date now set and nearly six years since the film's announcement, here is everything we know about Despicable Me 4.