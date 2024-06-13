Despicable Me 4: Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer & Everything We Know

When a franchise performs exceptionally well, production companies often don't hesitate to greenlight an entire series of films rather than wait for individual box office results. This strategy has been evident with franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which have confidently scheduled multiple future releases, knowing that enough will be financially successful. Another franchise, though not as globally dominant as the ones above, is Despicable Me.
Debuting in 2010 and created by Sergio Pablos, Despicable Me quickly captivated audiences worldwide. The initial response to the first film signaled the start of a promising animated series with substantial potential.
When Despicable Me 2 was released and exceeded all box office expectations, both fans and critics recognized the franchise's immense potential. The characters, especially Gru, and the Minions were so charming and humorous that they transcended the film medium, becoming a cultural phenomenon.
The Minions, in particular, have been so popular that they have already headlined two spin-off movies, with the first, Minions, grossing over $1 billion at the box office.
Such impressive figures validate the confidence of production companies. Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri officially confirmed the fourth Despicable Me film, the sixth in the franchise, back in 2017. With the release date now set and nearly six years since the film's announcement, here is everything we know about Despicable Me 4.
Crafting a storyline that surpasses the previous films is a significant challenge, but it is in the skilled hands of writer Mike White (The White Lotus). Following the latest release in the franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Despicable Me 4 is set to continue from where the third installment left off in June 2017.
Despicable Me 3 concluded with Gru's twin brother, Dru (also voiced by Steve Carell), taking over the Minions, while Gru and Lucy returned to the Anti-Villain League. This setup hints that Despicable Me 4 will likely pick up from these developments. Fans can anticipate that a new, nefarious plot for world domination is in the works by a new super-villain, with Gru and his team poised to thwart the scheme by any means necessary.
Joining writer Mike White on the creative team for the film are co-directors Chris Renaud (The Lorax) and Patrick Delage (Sing 2). Rachel Levy, known for her work on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, leads the music department, a notable element of this franchise. Executive producer credits go to Pierre Coffin (Minions), Ken Daurio (Horton Hears a Who!), Chris Renaud, and Cinco Paul (Bubble Boy), while Janet Healy (Jurassic Park) and Christopher Meledandri (Sing) are on board as producers.
Joining writer Mike White on the creative team for the film are co-directors Chris Renaud (The Lorax) and Patrick Delage (Sing 2). Rachel Levy, known for her work on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, leads the music department, a notable element of this franchise.
Executive producer credits go to Pierre Coffin (Minions), Ken Daurio (Horton Hears a Who!), Chris Renaud, and Cinco Paul (Bubble Boy), while Janet Healy (Jurassic Park) and Christopher Meledandri (Sing) are on board as producers.
Release Date
July 3, 2024
Director
Chris Renaud , Patrick Delage
Cast
Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Pierre Coffin
Main Genre
Animation
Writers
Mike White
The debut trailer for Despicable Me 4 premiered during the AFC Championship game on January 28, 2024. This two-and-a-half-minute teaser reveals that Gru's family is growing. What implications does this have for Gru and the children in the future? We are eager to know.