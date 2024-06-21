Dhadak 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know



'Dhadak' portrayed a poignant inter-caste love story between a high-class girl and a lower-caste boy, shedding light on the deeply rooted caste discrimination in Indian society. The upcoming sequel, 'Dhadak 2,' aims to resonate with audiences on a similar emotional level but with a contemporary twist.

The teaser hints at a stronger emphasis on the "Dalit Lives Matter" movement, suggesting that the film will delve deeper into the struggles and resilience of Dalit communities. This fresh narrative promises to not only continue the legacy of its predecessor but also address pressing social issues with a more profound and relevant perspective.

The anticipation for 'Dhadak 2' soared as its creators officially announced the film's release with a teaser on their YouTube channels. Adding to the buzz, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the exciting news, captioning his post, "यह कहानी है थोड़ी अलग क्यूंकि एक था राजा, एक थी रानी - जात अलग थी...ख़तम कहानी… Presenting 'Dhadak 2' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024." This announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating the unique storyline and the chemistry between the new lead pair.

Dhadak 2 Release Date

The creators revealed that the much-anticipated love story 'Dhadak 2' will be hitting theaters on November 22, 2024. The first film in the series was released on July 20, 2018, after an initial release date of July 6, 2018.

Dhadak 2 Cast And Crew