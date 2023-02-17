Upcoming Movies of Tamil Superstar Dhanush in 2023

The Tamil superstar Dhanush is currently on a hot streak. The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, marked his first film role in Hollywood. The Russo Brothers, who also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), are in charge of this one. Dhanush has already proven himself on a global scale, and now he's getting ready to release some new music that's sure to please his native fans. Watch for these upcoming 2022 and 2023 films from Dhanush.
The movie "Sir" is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, 2023. It is an action drama directed by Venky Atluri. The leading roles in the film are played by Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani, among many others. While Dinesh Krishnan handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli handled the editing, G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film. Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya are in charge of producing the movie under the Sithara Entertainment-Fortune Four Cinemas label.
Dhanush will star as the title character in the upcoming Captain Miller, which is directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The legendary composer GV Prakash is providing the music for yet another highly anticipated film.
There’s a rumour that an untitled trilingual (Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu) film by national award-winning director Shekhar Kammula will star Dhanush and Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonists.
The sequel to the 2010 movie will feature Dhanush, and it is expected to come out in 2024. The movie will be directed by Selvaraghavan. No other details have come out yet. But it is expected that the movie will be path-breaking in Dhanush’s career.