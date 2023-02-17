Upcoming Movies of Tamil Superstar Dhanush in 2023

Sir

The movie "Sir" is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, 2023. It is an action drama directed by Venky Atluri. The leading roles in the film are played by Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani, among many others. While Dinesh Krishnan handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli handled the editing, G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film. Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya are in charge of producing the movie under the Sithara Entertainment-Fortune Four Cinemas label.

Captain Miller- June 2023

Dhanush will star as the title character in the upcoming Captain Miller, which is directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The legendary composer GV Prakash is providing the music for yet another highly anticipated film.

Shekhar Kammula’s next

There’s a rumour that an untitled trilingual (Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu) film by national award-winning director Shekhar Kammula will star Dhanush and Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonists.

Aarivathil Oruvan 2- TBA

The sequel to the 2010 movie will feature Dhanush, and it is expected to come out in 2024. The movie will be directed by Selvaraghavan. No other details have come out yet. But it is expected that the movie will be path-breaking in Dhanush’s career.