Dheeram (2025): Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer Breakdown and OTT Updates on Indrajith Sukumaran’s Investigative Thriller

Dheeram is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated Malayalam thrillers closing out the year. Headlined by Indrajith Sukumaran, the crime drama arrives in theatres on December 5, 2025, after facing multiple unexplained postponements. With a brooding trailer, an intriguing premise and a strong supporting cast, Dheeram positions itself as a dark, psychologically layered investigative thriller.
Dheeram Release Date
Dheeram is set for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.
The film joins a busy Malayalam Friday lineup that includes:
Mammootty’s Kalamkaval
Prashanth Murali’s The Ride
Sharaf U Dheen’s travel drama Khajuraho Dreams
The clash signals a competitive box-office weekend for Malayalam cinema.
Story and Theme: A Killer Driven by Revenge
Set in Calicut, Dheeram follows a series of mysterious murders that reveal a disturbing pattern. Indrajith Sukumaran plays ACP Stallin Joseph, an encounter specialist tasked with uncovering the truth behind these grisly killings.
As Stallin investigates, he finds himself tracking a revenge-driven psycho killer whose motives are tied to a grieving parent and a twisted quest for personal justice. The officer is pushed into moral grey zones where he must confront whether justice demands stepping outside protocol.
The narrative leans heavily into psychological tension, moral conflict and the emotional cost of crime investigation.
Trailer Breakdown: Tense, Atmospheric and Character-Driven
The trailer sets a compelling tone from the start — quick cuts, sharp silences and ominous detailing build an air of unease. Indrajith appears in commanding form, portraying a cop unraveling a case that becomes more unsettling with each clue.
Key highlights from the trailer:
A pattern of linked murders forms the backbone of the investigation
Stallin Joseph exhibits a controlled intensity as the stress of the case mounts
Divya Pillai plays an officer closely assisting him, grounding the narrative with emotional balance
The visuals use a washed, moody palette to enhance the film’s atmospheric appeal
The background score heightens tension without overpowering the scenes
The trailer suggests a procedural thriller that prioritizes mood, character arcs and psychological depth.
Cast and Crew
Primary Cast
Indrajith Sukumaran as ACP Stallin Joseph
Aju Varghese
Divya Pillai
Vijayaraghavan
Nishanth Sagar
Sagar Surya (of Pani fame)
Reba Monica John
Roshan Basheer
Behind the Camera
Director: Jithin Suresh T
Writers: Deepu S. Nair & Sandeep Sadanandan
Cinematography: Sougandh SU
Editing: Nagooran Ramachandran
Music: Manikandan Ayyappa
Producers: Remosh MS (Remo Entertainmentz) & Haris Amabazhathingal (Malabar Talkies)
The screenplay team, known for Ore Mukham, Pushpaka Vimanam and Padakkuthira, hints at mature writing and layered character development.
Dheeram OTT Release: Expected Timeline
The makers have not yet announced the digital streaming partner for Dheeram.
However, based on current industry patterns, the film is expected to premiere online by late December 2025 or early January 2026, following its theatrical run.
Technical Brilliance and Visual Tone
Early glimpses suggest that Dheeram is deeply rooted in visual storytelling:
A muted, atmospheric colour palette lends the film a gritty realism
Tight, brisk editing builds urgency
The music score maintains psychological tension throughout
Multiple characters and subplots hint at an investigation that branches into varied motives and suspects
Overall, the film appears to prioritise grounded suspense over flamboyant action.
With an intense performance by Indrajith Sukumaran, a strong ensemble cast and a gripping investigative storyline, Dheeram aims to carve its space amid the surge of Malayalam thrillers in recent years. The trailer promises a well-crafted, atmospheric crime drama driven by character depth and emotional stakes.
As anticipation rises ahead of its December 5 release, all eyes are now on how Dheeram unfolds its dark mystery on the big screen — and how soon viewers can catch it on OTT.
