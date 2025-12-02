Dhurandhar Real Story: Is Ranveer Singh Playing Major Mohit Sharma in Aditya Dhar’s Spy Thriller?

Aditya Dhar’s upcoming espionage drama Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has already stirred national curiosity with its intense trailer and claims of being “inspired by incredible true events.” As fans attempt to decode the film’s real-life references, one question has taken over social media discussions: Is Ranveer Singh playing the legendary Indian Army officer Major Mohit Sharma?

With the film set for a global theatrical release on December 5, 2025, here is everything we know about the true story behind Dhurandhar and the speculation surrounding Ranveer’s character.

Is Dhurandhar Based on a True Story?

While the makers have not officially confirmed the exact real-life incident that inspired Dhurandhar, the trailer strongly hints at a covert Indian operation conducted across the border in Pakistan. Early reports suggest that the storyline may draw from top-secret missions carried out by:

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, or

Indian Army Special Forces officer Major Mohit Sharma

The film’s tone, scale, and theme point towards a narrative rooted in high-stakes counterterrorism operations executed by Indian intelligence and the armed forces.

What the Trailer Reveals About Dhurandhar

The four-minute trailer introduces viewers to a grim world shaped by rising cross-border terrorism and India’s strategic retaliation.

Ranveer Singh headlines a powerhouse cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, each playing mysterious, code-named characters.

Despite its gripping visuals, the trailer does not reveal the exact mission the film is based on, keeping viewers guessing about the true identity of Ranveer’s character.

Is Ranveer Singh Playing Major Mohit Sharma? Claims and Speculation

One of the strongest fan theories suggests that Ranveer Singh might be portraying a character inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, one of the most decorated Indian Army officers known for his undercover missions inside Pakistan.

Reasons fueling the speculation include:

Ranveer’s intense, military-style appearance in several trailer shots

His resemblance to Major Sharma in certain frames

The film’s backdrop involves covert operations across the border

However, there is no official confirmation that Dhurandhar is a biopic of Major Mohit Sharma or that Ranveer is playing him directly. The trailer lists Ranveer only as “The Wrath of God,” leaving his real identity undisclosed.

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Hero Behind the Speculation

Major Mohit Sharma served in the elite 1 Para (Special Forces) unit and was known for his exceptional strategic brilliance and bravery.

Key Highlights of His Service

Commissioned into the Indian Army in 1999

Undertook several high-risk counterinsurgency missions

Operated undercover in Pakistan under the alias Iftikhar Bhatt

Awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) in 2004

Martyred in the Kupwara operation on 21 March 2009 while rescuing team members

Posthumously honoured with the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award

His extraordinary life and sacrifice make him a compelling candidate for a cinematic tribute, which explains the strong audience belief that Dhurandhar may be inspired by his story.

Is Dhurandhar a Biopic on Ajit Doval? Another Theory Explained

Some reports suggest the film may revolve around missions led by NSA Ajit Doval, widely regarded as the architect of India’s major cross-border counterterrorism initiatives.

R. Madhavan’s character in the trailer resembles Doval’s persona, but he is introduced as “Ajay Sanjay,” an intelligence officer, keeping the real link ambiguous.

Dhurandhar Cast, Release Date, and Production Details

Director: Aditya Dhar

Release Date: December 5, 2025 (Worldwide)

Genre: Espionage thriller

Reported Format: Expected to release in two parts (not officially confirmed)

Main Cast

Ranveer Singh as “The Wrath of God”

Akshaye Khanna as “The Apex Predator”

Sanjay Dutt as “The Jinn”

R. Madhavan as “The Charioteer of Karma”

Arjun Rampal as “The Angel of Death”

Sara Arjun in a pivotal role

The code-name introductions add to the mystery around each character’s true identity.

Dhurandhar appears to be inspired by real Indian intelligence operations but keeps its exact reference intentionally vague. While many believe the film draws from the heroic life of Major Mohit Sharma, others suggest a narrative shaped around Ajit Doval’s strategic missions.

Until the film releases, the truth remains speculative. What is certain, however, is that Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar promises a powerful, high-intensity portrayal of India’s fight against terrorism, led by an exceptional ensemble cast.

Also Read:

Dhurandhar OTT Release: Streaming Date, Cast, Plot, True Story Inspiration and All Key Details

Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4; Actor Reveals Hilarious Struggle With Gen Z Slang