Dhootha OTT Release: Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha Set to Premiere on Prime Video

Dhootha OTT Release: The highly anticipated release date of the Telugu original series "Dhootha," which stars the gifted Naga Chaitanya and is a supernatural suspense-thriller, has been revealed. The show will debut exclusively on Prime Video on December 1. Naga Chaitanya plays Sagar, an ambitious journalist caught up in a web of supernatural events in the series, which is directed expertly by Vikram K. Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar under NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Dhootha's Alluring New Poster Takes Center Stage

Naga Chaitanya is shown in an engrossing new poster, clutching an umbrella in a gripping stance against a background of dispersed words, setting the tone for an unforgettable encounter. With its gripping story and paranormal turns, "Dhootha" entices viewers to embark on an interesting journey.

Highly-Anticipated Telugu Original Web Series

Positioned as one of the most anticipated Telugu original web series of the year, "Dhootha" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. With eight riveting episodes, the series is poised to enthrall audiences with its mysterious storyline.

What's Next for Naga Chaitanya?

Fresh off his Tamil debut in Venkat Prabhu's "Custody," Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with director Chandoo Mondeti in the upcoming project tentatively titled "NC23." Reuniting with Sai Pallavi after the success of "Love Story," this film, centered around the real-life stories of fishermen in Srikakulam, is produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner. Both actors and directors have immersed themselves in the lives of fishermen to deliver an authentic portrayal, promising an immersive cinematic experience.

As the clock ticks down to the premiere of "Dhootha," fans can anticipate an extraordinary series that blends supernatural intrigue with stellar performances. Stay tuned for an unforgettable ride into the mystical world of "Dhootha" on Prime Video starting December 1!