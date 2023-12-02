Dhootha Web Series Review: Naga Chaitanya Sets the Bar High for Supernatural Suspense Thrillers

Dhootha Web Series Review: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's much-anticipated OTT debut in the Telugu suspense thriller, Dhootha, is nothing short of a masterpiece. In a world where supernatural and suspense thrillers often fall into predictable patterns, Chaitanya's performance, coupled with the engaging storyline, presents a refreshing take on the genre. Join us as we delve into the mesmerizing world of Dhootha and why Bollywood needs to take notes from this outstanding creation.

Overview

Title: Dhootha

Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, and others

Director: Vikram K Kumar

Writers: Poorna Prajna, K S Sripal Reddy, Naveen George Thomas

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu with English Subtitles

Runtime: 8 episodes of 40 – 45 minutes each

Dhootha Plot Summary

Dhootha, derived from Sanskrit, meaning 'messenger,' unfolds a gripping tale in the realm of neo-noir supernatural suspense. Led by journalist Sagar, portrayed by Naga Chaitanya, the series navigates a world where journalism meets the supernatural. As mysterious deaths plague the journalist community, each accompanied by a premonitory newspaper cutting, Sagar takes it upon himself to unravel the truth. The series explores the fine line between right and wrong, good and bad, and ethical versus corrupt, making it a compelling narrative set against a criminal backdrop.

Dhootha Review

Naga Chaitanya's seamless integration into the storyline, fitting like a perfect puzzle piece.

The age-old premise feels remarkably fresh and engaging.

The haunting background score by composer Ishaan Chhabra, seamlessly blending with the theme and episodes.

Vikram K Kumar and the writing team's commendable effort in making the storyline nuances incredibly believable, keeping viewers invested.

The well-executed action choreography by Venkat, creating intrigue rather than shock.

The only drawback in this otherwise captivating series is the slightly loose edit, resulting in a slower pace. Despite its engaging plot, viewers might find themselves tempted to speed up the series for a more thrilling experience.

Dhootha Star Performances

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni shines in a role that showcases his convincing and immersive acting skills. Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Parvathy Thiruvothu also deliver noteworthy performances. However, it's the unexpected star – the short newspaper cuttings – that skillfully guide the narrative to its next plot point.