Calling Sahasra Review: Sudigali Sudheer Steals Hearts in "Calling Sahasra"

Calling Sahasra Review: Unveiling the mesmerizing world of love, intrigue, and unexpected twists, "Calling Sahasra" is the latest cinematic masterpiece directed by the talented Arun Vikkirala. Sudigali Sudheer and the enchanting Dolly Shah take center stage, weaving a compelling love story that transcends genres. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions as the film takes you on an unforgettable journey.

Plot Unveiled: A Thrilling Blend of Love and Crime

In this riveting tale, Sudigali Sudheer, famed for his roles on the small screen and the 2022 hit "Gaalodu," dons the hat of a cyber security professional. The story unfolds as he purchases a seemingly innocent SIM card, only to be thrust into a whirlwind of strange occurrences. "Calling Sahasra" seamlessly merges elements of a gripping crime thriller while addressing the harsh realities of crimes against women in a bustling city.

Directed by Arun Vikkirala, the film not only promises unexpected twists but also skillfully communicates a deeper, underlying message. Audiences can expect to be on the edge of their seats, captivated by the thrilling narrative and the magnetic performances of the cast.

Behind the Scenes Magic: Crafting the Cinematic Brilliance

The film is a collaborative effort brought to life by the joint production of Vijesh Kumar Tayal, Chiranjeevi Pamidi, and Venkateswarulu Katuri under Shadow Media Productions and Radha Arts. The soundtrack, composed by Mohith Rahmaniac, and the enchanting background score by Mark K. Robin, elevate the emotional tapestry of "Calling Sahasra."

D Shashi Kiran's lens captures the visual magic, while Garry Bh's adept editing ensures a seamless flow of the narrative. Shivaraj, the choreographer, adds an extra layer of dynamism with meticulously crafted action sequences.

Star-Studded Ensemble and Grand Pre-Release Gala

Apart from Sudigali Sudheer and Dolly Shah's captivating performances, the film features notable talents such as Spandana Palli and Siva Balaji in key roles. The pre-release of "Calling Sahasra" was a grand affair, graced by luminaries like JD. Chakravarthy, Director Dasarath, and Bommarillu Bhaskar as chief guests.

As "Calling Sahasra" hits the theaters, get ready to be swept away by an enthralling love story that transcends boundaries and keeps you hooked until the last frame. Don't miss the chance to witness the magic on the big screen, where every twist and turn unfolds with cinematic brilliance!