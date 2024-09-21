Dhruv Rathee and Juli Lbr Celebrate Arrival of Their Baby Boy

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife, Juli Lbr, celebrated a joyous milestone on Saturday as they welcomed their baby boy into the world.
The couple shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.
“Welcoming our little baby boy to the world,” Rathee wrote, accompanied by two hashtags—his name and #baby—along with a small black heart. He shared two touching photos: one capturing him smiling while holding his newborn, and another featuring the baby sleeping peacefully.
The announcement attracted messages of love and blessings, including a sweet note from actor Dia Mirza, who wished, “Love and blessings to the little one.”
Richa Chadha, known for her role in Fukrey, expressed her joy, posting, “Congratulations and all the love in the world to you guys,” with a heart emoticon.
Fans also joined in the celebration, with comments like “Millions of blessings to the new baby boy and family” and “This is super sweet.” Many others simply expressed their congratulations.
Earlier in July, Rathee had hinted at the impending arrival of “Baby Rathee” in September, sharing a series of beautiful photos of Juli showcasing her baby bump and the couple's excitement as future parents.
As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, the couple is sure to receive continued love and support from their community.