Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Confirmed: Ranveer Singh’s Action Sequel to Arrive on Eid 2026 in Five Languages

Following the historic box office success of Dhurandhar, the makers have officially locked the release date of Dhurandhar 2. The highly anticipated sequel will hit theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, positioning it as one of the biggest pan-Indian releases of the year.
Details about Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: March 19, 2026
Languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
Director: Aditya Dhar
Lead Actor: Ranveer Singh
Five-Language Pan-India Release Confirmed
Unlike the first instalment, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will have a simultaneous five-language release. The film will be available in:
Hindi
Telugu
Tamil
Kannada
Malayalam
This strategic expansion comes after overwhelming demand from South Indian audiences, who strongly supported the original film through word-of-mouth, social media buzz, and repeat viewings despite the absence of dubbed versions.
Why Dhurandhar 2 Is Expanding Beyond Hindi
Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2025, collecting over ₹730 crore in India and nearly ₹187 crore overseas. Industry reports revealed sustained interest from southern distributors and exhibitors, prompting the makers to ensure that the sequel reaches audiences across regions in their local languages from day one.
Aditya Dhar Returns to Scale Up the Franchise
National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar returns to direct Dhurandhar 2, promising a larger narrative canvas and heightened cinematic spectacle. The sequel is expected to continue directly from the first film’s cliffhanger, further exploring the high-stakes world of Indian intelligence operations and international intrigue.
Plot Expectations: What Dhurandhar 2 May Explore
The first film followed a decade-long covert intelligence mission involving an undercover agent embedded within Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to build on this foundation, pushing the story into more intense geopolitical territory while deepening character arcs and conflicts.
Star-Studded Cast Returns
Ranveer Singh reprises his lead role, with Akshaye Khanna returning as the formidable antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes:
Sanjay Dutt
R. Madhavan
Arjun Rampal
Sara Arjun
Rakesh Bedi
Manav Gohil
Saumya Tandon
Gaurav Gera
Naveen Kaushik
The film is produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with B62 Studios.
Global Rollout and Overseas Strategy
In addition to its pan-India release, the makers are planning a broader international rollout, targeting mainstream audiences beyond traditional diaspora markets. This move reflects the franchise’s growing global appeal.
Dhurandhar 2 Among the Most Anticipated Films of 2026
Currently in post-production, Dhurandhar 2 is already being positioned as one of the most-awaited Indian films of 2026. With its Eid release date, expanded language strategy, and proven box office momentum, the sequel is expected to set new benchmarks for Indian action cinema.
