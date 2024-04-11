Diljit Dosanjh Drops Soulful Song on Eid, Visits Mumbai Mosque

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh extended warm festive greetings to all and surprised everyone by releasing a special song to mark the occasion.
Taking to Instagram, the renowned 'Laembadgini' artist shared a video wherein he is seen engaging with people and offering prayers at a mosque in Mumbai. Diljit, adorned in a black kurta pyjama, flashed a bright smile as he interacted with locals.
He gifted his fans a musical treat with a song featured on his reel. With soulful Punjabi lyrics, he expressed gratitude for the blessings of "Allah." The comment section beneath Diljit's post was filled with heartfelt reactions.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit is set to premiere 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on April 12 on an OTT platform. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film promises an in-depth exploration of the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit portraying the singer and Parineeti depicting his wife, Amarjot.
Imtiaz Ali reflected on the journey of creating 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' stating, "Stories of young musicians who challenge societal norms, achieve unprecedented success, and meet tragic ends are unfortunately a global phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila pose important questions to society, but ultimately, it's a celebration of the life of an artist, the tale of a musician who never abandoned his first love - music."
The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music is available on Saregama.