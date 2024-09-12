Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati Tickets Sell Out In 2 Minutes

After mesmerizing audiences across Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his "Dil-luminati" tour to India. The tour is already creating a ticket-buying frenzy, with the general sale starting on Thursday. In Delhi, tickets were sold out in just two minutes. Only two categories were available for the Delhi show—Gold (Phase 3) tickets priced at Rs 12,999 and Fan Pit tickets starting at Rs 19,999—both of which sold out almost instantly.
Across other cities, the most affordable ticket in the general sale was for Hyderabad's Silver (Phase 1) section, priced at Rs 3,299, while the highest-priced tickets reached Rs 19,999 for the Fan Pit in Delhi.
In an interview with NDTV’s Hardika Gupta, Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head of Saregama India Ltd. and the concert organizer, shared, "We've already sold 1.5 lakh tickets. We are bound by venue limitations, and while there is enormous demand, due to the rules, regulations, and venue capacities, we're expecting around 2 lakh people across 10 venues. This level of response has never happened in India before—not even for international artists. On the first day of pre-sale, 8-10,000 transactions were made in a single minute. We sold 1 lakh tickets within 15 minutes. People are going to be surprised by the Delhi show—we're doing one of the biggest setups that people in India have ever seen."
The presale for Dosanjh's India concerts kicked off on Tuesday at 12 pm, offering early bird tickets with an additional 10 per cent discount for HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders. These cardholders had exclusive access to tickets 48 hours ahead of the general public, and the presale tickets sold out within just two minutes. During this presale, the Silver (seated) section tickets were priced at Rs 1,499, while Gold (standing) tickets were available for Rs 3,999.
Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated India tour is scheduled to begin on October 26, with performances lined up in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.