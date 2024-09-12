Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati Tickets Sell Out In 2 Minutes

In an interview with NDTV’s Hardika Gupta, Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head of Saregama India Ltd. and the concert organizer, shared, "We've already sold 1.5 lakh tickets. We are bound by venue limitations, and while there is enormous demand, due to the rules, regulations, and venue capacities, we're expecting around 2 lakh people across 10 venues. This level of response has never happened in India before—not even for international artists. On the first day of pre-sale, 8-10,000 transactions were made in a single minute. We sold 1 lakh tickets within 15 minutes. People are going to be surprised by the Delhi show—we're doing one of the biggest setups that people in India have ever seen."