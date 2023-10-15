Discover Kannada Cinema and Web Series in October Week 1: Available in Theatres and OTT

Rajamarthanda

Chiranjeevi Sarja's final commercial film, Rajamarthanda, is making its long-awaited debut in theatres, releasing on his brother Dhruva Sarja's birthday. Following Chiranjeevi's untimely demise, he had not yet dubbed for the film directed by K Ramnarayan. However, Dhruva took it upon himself to complete the task. Rajamarthanda is an action-packed commercial entertainer that pairs Chiranjeevi with Deepthi Sati, with Meghashree, Triveni Rao, and Saurav Lokesh in pivotal roles.

Abhiramachandra

Directed by Nagendra Ganiga, Abhiramachandra explores the dynamics of friendship and love. The film revolves around three friends—Abhi, Ram, and Chandra—and how matters of the heart complicate their bond. Abhi has been harboring feelings for a childhood crush and dreams of taking their relationship further. However, complications arise when Ram falls in love with the same girl. The film stars Ratha Kiran, Siddu Moolimani, Natya Ranga, and Shivani Rai V.

Fighter

Director Nuthan Umesh presents an action-packed family entertainer, with Vinod Prabhakar in the lead role. Fighter also features Pavana and Lekha Chandra as the female leads, along with Sharath Lohithashwa, Raj Deepak Shetty, Nirosha, and Kuri Pratap, among others.

Aade Nam God

Veteran director PH Vishwanath tackles a serious subject in a simple and entertaining manner, with a fresh ensemble cast. Aade Nam God follows the journey of four boys, a goat, and a path marked by blind faith and superstition. Leading the cast is Nataraj Bhat, accompanied by Ajit Boppanalli, Manjunath Jambe, Anoop Shoonya, Sarika Rao, and B Suresha.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

In this Telugu original romantic comedy, Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty take center stage. The story revolves around a chef who is apprehensive about marriage and a struggling stand-up comedian who barely makes ends meet but holds a high opinion of himself. Watch as their love story unfolds in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.