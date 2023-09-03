Discover the Must-See September 2023 Releases on Amazon Prime Video

Releases on Amazon Prime Video: As we step into September 2023, Amazon Prime Video promises to grace our screens with a captivating lineup of eight new movies and shows that should definitely earn a spot on your watchlist. Let's dive into the intriguing offerings that await us this month:

1. "Sitting in Bars with Cake" - Premiering on September 8

Prepare to be moved by "Sitting in Bars with Cake," a heartwarming tale inspired by real-life events. The story revolves around the unbreakable bond between two best friends, Jane and Corinne. When Corinne encourages Jane to embark on a year-long baking journey, taking her delicious cakes to local bars, their lives take an unexpected turn. Starring the talented Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion, this Amazon Prime Original promises an exciting narrative that's not to be missed.

2. "Bambai Meri Jaan" - Premiering on September 14

Set against the backdrop of post-independence Mumbai, "Bambai Meri Jaan" is a gripping ten-part crime thriller. It delves into the complex choices faced by a young man torn between honoring his father's legacy and being drawn into the underworld. Created by the skilled hands of Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, this upcoming drama features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur.

3. "Wilderness" Season 1 - Premiering on September 15

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen lead the cast in "Wilderness," Amazon Prime Video's thrilling adaptation of B.E. Jones' novel of the same name. The story revolves around a young British couple whose dream vacation spirals into a harrowing nightmare. Will they find a way to salvage their relationship, or will they be forced to go their separate ways? Brace yourself for suspense and intrigue in this must-watch series.

4. "A Million Miles Away" - Premiering on September 15

Prepare to be inspired by "A Million Miles Away," a compelling story of determination and sacrifice. This Amazon Prime Original narrates the incredible journey of Jose Hernandez, the first migrant farmworker to venture into space. Directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella and starring Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, and Garret Dillahunt, this drama is set to captivate your heart later this month.

5. "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" - Premiering on September 22

Following the immense success of the John Wick film franchise, fans will be thrilled to dive into "The Continental," a spin-off miniseries that unravels the origins of Winston Scott, the proprietor of The Continental, a sanctuary for assassins. Developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, this highly anticipated series features a stellar cast including Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Jessica Allain, and Mishel Prada.

6. "Cassandra" - Premiering on September 22

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, "Cassandra" is a captivating biographical drama that delves into the story of an 'exotic' wrestling character created by a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso who rises to fame in the wrestling world. With Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo in key roles, this promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

7. "Kaala" - Premiering on September 15

Get ready for a pulse-pounding ride with "Kaala," a crime thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The plot follows an Intelligence Bureau officer tasked with solving a complex case involving a network of criminal masterminds. Loaded with action, drama, suspense, and thrills, this upcoming drama, featuring Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Hiten Tejwani, and Taher Shabbir, is a definite contender for your binge-watching list this month.

8. "The Worst of Evil" - Premiering on September 27

Travel back to the 1990s with "The Worst of Evil," a gripping Korean drama that unravels the undercover operations of police officers infiltrating a criminal organization responsible for the illegal drug trade between Korea and neighboring countries. Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi lead the cast in this suspenseful series that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.