New Telugu Movies to Watch on OTT and Theatres [August 2023]

Theatrical releases in Telegu

That’s not all! There are also exciting movie releases lined up for a purely theatrical experience. Here are the Telegu movies that are releasing in theaters in August 2023:

Bholaa Shankar

Get ready for an action-packed drama as "Bholaa Shankar" hits theaters on 11th August 2023. Directed by Meher Ramesh, this film features an impressive cast including Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Rashmi Gautam, Tulasi, P. Ravi Shankar, Raghu Babu, Pragathi, Getup Srinu, Satya, Sreemukhi, Prabhas Sreenu, Uttej, Bitthiri Sathi, and Amit Shivdas Nair. Expect thrilling action sequences and gripping drama as the story unfolds, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.