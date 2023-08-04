New Telugu Movies to Watch on OTT and Theatres [August 2023]

Telugu Movies to Watch on OTT and Theatres [August 2023]: Experience the vibrant world of Telugu cinema this August 2023, as it unveils an exciting lineup of new releases for both OTT platforms and theatres. From heartwarming dramas to adrenaline-pumping thrillers, this month's offerings are a delightful treat for movie enthusiasts. Dive into the latest creations from the Telugu film industry, featuring captivating narratives, talented actors, and masterful direction. Whether you prefer the convenience of home streaming or the immersive big-screen experience, these fresh Telugu movies are destined to leave a lasting impact. Get set for a month brimming with entertainment, emotion, and unforgettable cinematic moments.
In "Rangabali," a heartwarming tale unfolds as an exuberant and cheerful young man crosses paths with a female doctor who initially perceives him as remarkably mild-mannered. Despite his father being the owner of a medical shop, he lacks even the most basic knowledge of medicine. The movie has an IMDb rating of 5.5 and is available for streaming on Netflix. The talented cast includes Naga Shourya, Yuki Thareja, Satya, and Shine Tom Chacko. Look out for its OTT release on 4th August 2023.
Embark on a delightful Telugu romantic comedy that follows the misadventures of a university student struggling to pass his exams. Desperate for assistance, he seeks help from his son and friend, leading to a series of hilarious escapades. Amidst the chaos, love blossoms, and comedic chaos ensues, making for a lighthearted and entertaining tale that will leave audiences in splits. The IMDb rating for "Samajavaragamana" is 7.8, and you can catch it on Aha. The cast includes Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Koushik Mahata. The OTT release date is yet to be announced.
Immerse yourself in the powerful portrayal of the eternal battle between good and evil with "Adipurush." Drawing inspiration from ancient tales, this movie showcases the triumph of righteousness over malevolence, weaving a mesmerizing narrative that captivates audiences. It is a spellbinding homage to the age-old struggle between light and darkness, where heroes rise, villains falter, and the forces of good ultimately prevail. The IMDb rating for "Adipurush" is 3.8, and the release platform is yet to be announced. The cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, and the OTT release date is yet to be disclosed.
In "Ramabanam," a compelling tale of family dynamics unfolds when Vicky returns to his hometown after a 14-year absence, having fled years ago following a bitter dispute with his brother, Rajaram. As they reunite, it becomes evident that both brothers harbor hidden secrets, creating an air of mystery and tension between them. The past intertwines with the present, and the truth threatens to unravel the fragile bonds that bind them. The IMDb rating for "Ramabanam" is 6.1, and the release platform is yet to be announced. The cast includes T. Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, and Vennela Kishore. The OTT release date is yet to be disclosed.
Join Rickey, also known as P. Ramakrishna (Akhil Akkineni), an energetic young man with aspirations to become a spy. His journey takes a thrilling turn when he hacks into the system of RAW's chief, Mahadev, aka The Devil (Mammootty). As a result, Rickey is assigned a secret mission to uncover the action plan of God (Dino Morea), a threat to India's safety. The movie unravels the suspenseful answers to questions like who is God, and can Rickey locate and stop him in time? "Agent" has an IMDb rating of 4.6 and is available for streaming on SonyLiv. The cast includes Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, and Sakshi Vaidya. The OTT release date is yet to be disclosed.
While details about the film are yet to be revealed, the title, "Revolver Rita," sparks interest, as there was a 1970 film with the same name starring actresses Vijayalalitha and Jothilakshmi. It remains uncertain if Keerthy Suresh is starring in a remake of the original film or if it's an adaptation. The film appears to be women-centric, and the title poster suggests a potential connection with the original. Let's eagerly await more updates in the coming days. "Revolver Rita" has an IMDb rating yet to be announced and will be available for streaming on Netflix. The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, and the OTT release date is yet to be disclosed.
"BRO" is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy comedy film that brings together the creative brilliance of writer and director Samuthirakani with the production prowess of T. G. Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. The highly anticipated film boasts an ensemble cast, including the charismatic Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju. The IMDb rating for "BRO" is yet to be announced, and it will be available for streaming on Netflix. The cast includes Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, and Priya Prakash Varrier. The OTT release date has yet to be disclosed.
That’s not all! There are also exciting movie releases lined up for a purely theatrical experience. Here are the Telegu movies that are releasing in theaters in August 2023:
Get ready for an action-packed drama as "Bholaa Shankar" hits theaters on 11th August 2023. Directed by Meher Ramesh, this film features an impressive cast including Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Rashmi Gautam, Tulasi, P. Ravi Shankar, Raghu Babu, Pragathi, Getup Srinu, Satya, Sreemukhi, Prabhas Sreenu, Uttej, Bitthiri Sathi, and Amit Shivdas Nair. Expect thrilling action sequences and gripping drama as the story unfolds, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.
On 18th August 2023, be prepared for an engaging drama with "Peddha Kapu-1." Directed by Srikanth Addala, this film boasts a talented cast, including Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Rajeev Kanakala, Rao Ramesh, Nagendra Babu, Aadukalam Naren, Brigida Saga, Anusuya, and Virat Karrna. The movie promises to delve into compelling narratives that will resonate with the audience. With powerful performances and an intriguing storyline, "Peddha Kapu-1" is set to leave a lasting impact.
Prepare to laugh and shudder as "Chettu Meedha Dhayyam Nakem Bhayam" releases on 22nd August 2023. Director Thallada Saikrishna brings a unique blend of comedy and horror in this film. The cast includes Thallada Saikrishna and Madhuri Chiguru. Get ready for a roller-coaster ride of emotions and a thrilling experience that will keep you entertained throughout.
Experience adrenaline-pumping action and intense thrills with "Gandeevadhari Arjuna" releasing on 25th August 2023. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, this action-packed thriller stars Varun Tej, Vinay Rai, Sakshi Vaidya, Lee Nicholas Harris, Malcolm J K Baker, Barnabás Réti, Milan Ogier, and Helen Minassian. Brace yourself for a gripping storyline, jaw-dropping stunts, and mind-blowing performances that will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout the film.