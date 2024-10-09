Discover Why "Hargila-The Greater Adjutant Stork" Won the National Film Award?

Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s short film, Hargila-The Greater Adjutant Stork, has been awarded the National Film Award in the 'Special Mention' category, and it’s easy to see why! This exceptional documentary not only captivates with its storytelling but also resonates deeply with pressing themes of environmental conservation and community empowerment.
So, what makes Hargila stand out in a sea of films?
**1. Compelling Narrative:
At the heart of Hargila is the inspiring journey of the women of Dadara and Pasari, who have come together to protect the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork. Led by Punima Devi Barman, these women turned a local conservation challenge into a powerful story of resilience and unity. The film illustrates how their determination transformed not just their community but also the fate of this remarkable bird.
**2. Emotional Depth:
The judges were particularly moved by the personal stories woven throughout the film. Hargila captures the struggles and triumphs of these women, showcasing their passion and commitment to a cause that goes beyond themselves. This emotional connection makes the film relatable and impactful, drawing viewers into their world.
**3. Stunning Visuals and Artistry:
Visually, the film is a feast for the eyes, with breathtaking cinematography that brings the rich landscapes of Assam to life. The stunning visuals, combined with a poignant score by Nabarun Borah, elevate the storytelling, immersing viewers in the beauty of nature and the urgency of conservation.
**4. Global Recognition:
Having already won the Best Documentary award at nine international film festivals, Hargila has garnered global attention. Its ability to transcend cultural boundaries and speak to universal themes of conservation and community has resonated with audiences around the world.
**5. A Call to Action:
Beyond its accolades, Hargila serves as a powerful reminder of the collective strength of communities in the face of environmental challenges. It inspires viewers to reflect on their roles in conservation efforts, making it not just a film but a movement for change.
CREDITS
Presented by: PI Entertainment
Director: Partha Sarathi Mahanta
Script: Indrani Baruah
Editors: Samujjal Kashyap & Gautam Mazumdar
Cinematographers: Amiya Ranjan Das, Joyprakash Chakravarty, Manas Sagra
Music & Final Mix: Nabarun Borah
Subtitles: Jaideep Majumder
Producers: Mina Mahanta & Indrani Baruah
Post Production Studio: Kadambari Creations
With its powerful message and artistic brilliance, Hargila not only captivates but also compels action. Experience this remarkable documentary and discover why it’s being hailed as a beacon of hope for wildlife conservation and women's empowerment!