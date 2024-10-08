National Film Awards: Emuthi Puthi, Aimee Baruah's 'Birubala' Shine, And More...

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Film Awards today with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Sharing an anecdote in his speech, Mithun reflected on his first National Award for Mrigayaa (1976), a Mrinal Sen directorial, after which he thought of himself as Al Pacino. It took a slap from a producer to bring him back to reality, he noted humorously.