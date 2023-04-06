Disney+Hotstar New Releases in April 2023: Latest OTT web series, TV shows, and more

Disney+Hotstar users are in for a packed schedule in April 2023, with a range of new episodes and movies set to premiere on the OTT platform. The upcoming month promises to deliver a diverse lineup of content, including sports dramas, advice columnist dramas, architecture shows, South Korean spy dramas, classic fairy tale adaptations, and original fantasy adventures. Here are some of the top picks from Disney+Hotstar's April lineup:
Fans of basketball and sports films can anticipate 'The Crossover,' a fresh adaptation of Kwame Alexander's best-selling novel, which will be releasing on April 5. The series revolves around the lives of two teenage brothers, Josh and Jordan Bell, who have established themselves as exceptional basketball players in their community. Additionally, the show delves into the struggles of their parents, who are attempting to cope with their altered circumstances.
Derived from Kwame Alexander's critically acclaimed and best-selling novel-in-verse, "The Crossover" introduces the audience to teenage brothers, Josh and Jordan Bell, who are widely renowned as basketball prodigies. Through the captivating poetry of an adult version of Josh, who goes by the name Filthy McNasty, the show narrates the coming-of-age tale of the brothers on and off the court. The story also delves into their father's transition from a professional basketball player to his new life and their mother's pursuit of lifelong aspirations.
The cast includes Jalyn Hall, Amir O'Neil, Sabrina Revelle, Derek Luke, Deja Monique, Trevor Bush, Skyla I'Lece, Daveed Diggs, and Jalyn Hall.
On April 7, "Tiny Beautiful Things," a highly anticipated drama based on Cheryl Strayed's best-selling series, will be released on Disney Hotstar. Starring Kathryn Hahn, the show follows the life of a writer who, after facing personal hardships, becomes an advice columnist. Despite her struggles, she helps others by providing them with advice and guidance. This limited series is an adaptation of the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, the author of the immensely popular memoir, Wild.
Boardwalk Pictures, known for their Emmy-winning productions, has teamed up with Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner to create a premium four-part series that showcases his lifelong passion for giving back to communities across the world. It will release on April 12. The series features Jeremy's creative vision of reimagining purpose-built vehicles to meet the unique needs of each community. Jeremy, who is not only a successful actor but also a construction enthusiast, is heavily invested in the global fabricator culture, which is changing lives through their unique skills. The show promises to take the viewers "behind the scenes" of Jeremy's philanthropic endeavors. The series includes a star-studded cast, including Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastián Yatra, Anil Kapoor, and, of course, Jeremy Renner himself.
Family, a South Korean drama series starring Jang Hyuk and Jang Na-ra, will be released on April 17. It depicts the dual existence of a couple. Kwon Do-hoon is a covert agent for the National Intelligence Service, and Yoo-ra, his wife, also harbors a secret that will be revealed in later episodes.
Coming to Disney Plus and Hotstar on April 28th is the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated classic, Peter Pan and Wendy. Directed by David Lowery and co-written with Toby Halbrooks, the movie tells the story of Wendy Darling, a young girl who is reluctant to leave her childhood home. Her life takes an adventurous turn when she meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up, and Tinker Bell, a tiny fairy. The trio embarks on a journey to the magical world of Neverland, where they encounter the villainous pirate Captain Hook. The film features a talented cast that includes Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatahk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. The movie promises to be a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change Wendy's life forever.
In a six-part series, the Australian women's national football team, the Matildas, takes viewers behind the scenes of their inspiring journey to becoming the top team in the world's most popular sport. Through intimate interviews, Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler, and other team members open up about the sacrifices and struggles they've faced to achieve their dream. Despite their challenges, the Matildas remain determined to leave a lasting legacy and inspire future generations of athletes. The series follows the players both on and off the field as they prepare for their biggest challenge yet: the 2023 World Cup, which will take place in their home country.