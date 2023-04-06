Disney+Hotstar New Releases in April 2023: Latest OTT web series, TV shows, and more

1. The Crossover (April 5)

Derived from Kwame Alexander's critically acclaimed and best-selling novel-in-verse, "The Crossover" introduces the audience to teenage brothers, Josh and Jordan Bell, who are widely renowned as basketball prodigies. Through the captivating poetry of an adult version of Josh, who goes by the name Filthy McNasty, the show narrates the coming-of-age tale of the brothers on and off the court. The story also delves into their father's transition from a professional basketball player to his new life and their mother's pursuit of lifelong aspirations.

The cast includes Jalyn Hall, Amir O'Neil, Sabrina Revelle, Derek Luke, Deja Monique, Trevor Bush, Skyla I'Lece, Daveed Diggs, and Jalyn Hall.