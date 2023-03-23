Kangana Ranaut Upcoming Movies in 2023-24

Kangana Ranaut, a luminary in the Bollywood film industry, is renowned for her multifaceted portrayals and audacious persona. Her debut appearance in the 2006 film Gangster marked the inception of a prolific career, embellished with numerous blockbuster films. Notably, her star-making turn in the 2014 movie Queen garnered her the National Film Award for Best Actress, and she has accrued four Filmfare Awards, including three for her exceptional acting prowess, with various other award nominations.
Famed for accepting demanding and unconventional roles, exemplified by her performances in Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut has earned accolades for her compelling performances and ability to embody intricate characters on screen. Additionally, she is a vocal proponent for societal issues, advocating for women's rights and environmental causes.
Despite facing censure and controversy, Ranaut has cemented her position as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Her unwavering commitment to her craft and penchant for taking calculated risks have cultivated a devoted fan base. Now let’s look into the list of upcoming movies of Kangana Ranaut in 2023–2024.
Kangana will soon be seen portraying the former prime minister "Indira Gandhi" in the movie "Emergency," which she also produced and directed. This is Kangana's second directorial effort after Manikranika, one of the big Bollywood releases this year.
Kangana Ranaut will play Sita Mata in the massive pan-Indian film "The Incarnation Sita," which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The film is being directed by Alaukik Desai.
In the military drama directed by Ronnie Screwvala, Kangana Ranaut plays an officer in the Indian Air Force. The film's release date is still up in the air for the creators.
The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, will be directing a new drama film titled "Teju," in which she will also star as an 80-year-old woman.
Kangana Ranaut's first production venture, Manikarnika, announced Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead actor and shared the first look poster with the news that the film was picked up by Amazon Prime Video.
According to reports, Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan will share screen time in R Balki's next film. R Balki is best known for films like Padman, Cheeni Kum, and Paa.
Kangana will appear in another biopic drama after Thalaivi. This will be directed by veteran Bollywood writer and director Pradeep Sarkar.
Kangana Ranaut will star alongside Rajinikanth and Raghava Lawrence in the sequel to Raghava's 2015 hit Chandramukhi.
Divine Lovers is a love story set in India's heartland that focuses on the lives of the lower middle class. It is Bollywood’s first Indo-French production.