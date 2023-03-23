Kangana Ranaut Upcoming Movies in 2023-24

Kangana Ranaut, a luminary in the Bollywood film industry, is renowned for her multifaceted portrayals and audacious persona. Her debut appearance in the 2006 film Gangster marked the inception of a prolific career, embellished with numerous blockbuster films. Notably, her star-making turn in the 2014 movie Queen garnered her the National Film Award for Best Actress, and she has accrued four Filmfare Awards, including three for her exceptional acting prowess, with various other award nominations.

Famed for accepting demanding and unconventional roles, exemplified by her performances in Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut has earned accolades for her compelling performances and ability to embody intricate characters on screen. Additionally, she is a vocal proponent for societal issues, advocating for women's rights and environmental causes.

Despite facing censure and controversy, Ranaut has cemented her position as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Her unwavering commitment to her craft and penchant for taking calculated risks have cultivated a devoted fan base. Now let’s look into the list of upcoming movies of Kangana Ranaut in 2023–2024.