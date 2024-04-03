Entertainment

TOP 5 New Telugu Movies to Watch on OTT 2024

Discover the top 5 new Telugu movies available on OTT platforms
Pratidin Bureau

Top Netflix New Releases in April: 2024Telugu movies hold a prominent place among the most sought-after content on OTT platforms. Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv consistently curate a diverse selection of Telugu movies and shows to cater to the audience's preferences. With a plethora of captivating films available, enthusiasts of Telugu cinema can indulge in a rich variety of genres, including action-packed thrillers, emotionally charged dramas, intriguing mysteries, and heartwarming romances.

Here is the list of Telugu movies that you can watch on OTT platforms:

1. Em Chestunnav?

Follow the story of a recent B.Tech graduate as he confronts uncertainty about his future. This film delves into his journey of self-discovery, as he wrestles with his aspirations and charts his course towards finding his purpose in the world.

  • IMDb Rating: 9.4

  • Writer: Bharath Mithra

  • Director: Bharath Mithra

  • Cast: Vijay Raj Kumar, Neha Pathan, Amitha Ranganath

  • OTT Release Date: March 28, 2024

2. Lover

In "Lover," Arun and Divya navigate the complexities of their six-year relationship as they find themselves drifting apart. Confronted with the challenging question of whether their love can endure the evolving dynamics of their lives and personalities, they stand at a crossroads. With shared history intertwining with diverging paths, they confront a pivotal moment that will define the destiny of their bond.

  • IMDb Rating: 7.5

  • Director: Prabhu Ram Vyas

  • Writer: Prabhu Ram Vyas

  • Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

3. Lal Salaam

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, 'Lal Salaam' features Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Senthil in the lead roles, with Superstar Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance. The film centers around a reckless townsperson striving to reform his thuggish ways by earning acceptance from those who once shunned him.

  • IMDb rating: 4.8

  • Streaming on: SunNXT

  • Cast: Rajinikanth Vishnu Vishal Tanisa islam Mahi

  • OTT Release Date: 12th April

  • Director- Aishwarya Dhanush

  • Writer- Aishwarya Dhanush

4. Hanuman

Taking place in the fictional village of Anjanadari, 'Hanuman' follows the journey of a young man bestowed with the superpowers of Lord Hanuman. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film features Teja Sajja in the lead role.

  • IMDb rating: 8.1

  • Streaming on:  Disney+ Hotstar 

  • Cast: Teja Sajja Amritha Aiyer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

  • OTT Release Date: April 5, 2024

  • Director: Prasanth Varma

  • Writer-  Prasanth Varma

5. Antony

In "Antony," a ruthless gang confronts formidable challenges that jeopardize their dominance. Engaged in fierce brawls with rivals, they leave behind a wake of devastation. However, beneath their tough exterior, fear looms, knowing that each confrontation could spark retribution. With every misstep carrying the potential for ruin, they tread a precarious path.

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Where to Watch: Aha

Cast: Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalyani Priyadarshan

OTT Release Date: February 23, 2024

Writer: Joshiy

Director: Joshiy

Q

What is the No 1 Telugu movie?

A

The biggest Telugu hit movie of all time is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Q

Which is the top OTT viewership?

A

Of all the top OTT platforms, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu are the most popular in terms of viewership, according to EMARKETER's forecast.

Q

Who is king of Tollywood?

A

Nagarjuna Akkineni aka the King of Tollywood, who is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the south cinema, is the richest actor in the Telugu film industry.

TOP 5 New Telugu Movies

