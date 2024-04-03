TOP 5 New Telugu Movies to Watch on OTT 2024

In "Lover," Arun and Divya navigate the complexities of their six-year relationship as they find themselves drifting apart. Confronted with the challenging question of whether their love can endure the evolving dynamics of their lives and personalities, they stand at a crossroads. With shared history intertwining with diverging paths, they confront a pivotal moment that will define the destiny of their bond.

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Director: Prabhu Ram Vyas

Writer: Prabhu Ram Vyas

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar