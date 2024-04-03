TOP 5 New Telugu Movies to Watch on OTT 2024

Top Netflix New Releases in April: 2024Telugu movies hold a prominent place among the most sought-after content on OTT platforms. Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv consistently curate a diverse selection of Telugu movies and shows to cater to the audience's preferences. With a plethora of captivating films available, enthusiasts of Telugu cinema can indulge in a rich variety of genres, including action-packed thrillers, emotionally charged dramas, intriguing mysteries, and heartwarming romances.
1. Em Chestunnav?
Follow the story of a recent B.Tech graduate as he confronts uncertainty about his future. This film delves into his journey of self-discovery, as he wrestles with his aspirations and charts his course towards finding his purpose in the world.
IMDb Rating: 9.4
Writer: Bharath Mithra
Director: Bharath Mithra
Where to Watch:
Cast: Vijay Raj Kumar, Neha Pathan, Amitha Ranganath
OTT Release Date: March 28, 2024
2. Lover
In "Lover," Arun and Divya navigate the complexities of their six-year relationship as they find themselves drifting apart. Confronted with the challenging question of whether their love can endure the evolving dynamics of their lives and personalities, they stand at a crossroads. With shared history intertwining with diverging paths, they confront a pivotal moment that will define the destiny of their bond.
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Director: Prabhu Ram Vyas
Writer: Prabhu Ram Vyas
Where to Watch:
3. Lal Salaam
Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, 'Lal Salaam' features Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Senthil in the lead roles, with Superstar Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance. The film centers around a reckless townsperson striving to reform his thuggish ways by earning acceptance from those who once shunned him.
IMDb rating: 4.8
Streaming on:
Cast: Rajinikanth Vishnu Vishal Tanisa islam Mahi
OTT Release Date: 12th April
Director- Aishwarya Dhanush
Writer- Aishwarya Dhanush
4. Hanuman
Taking place in the fictional village of Anjanadari, 'Hanuman' follows the journey of a young man bestowed with the superpowers of Lord Hanuman. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film features Teja Sajja in the lead role.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Streaming on:
Cast: Teja Sajja Amritha Aiyer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
OTT Release Date: April 5, 2024
Director: Prasanth Varma
Writer- Prasanth Varma
5. Antony
In "Antony," a ruthless gang confronts formidable challenges that jeopardize their dominance. Engaged in fierce brawls with rivals, they leave behind a wake of devastation. However, beneath their tough exterior, fear looms, knowing that each confrontation could spark retribution. With every misstep carrying the potential for ruin, they tread a precarious path.
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Where to Watch: Aha
Cast: Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalyani Priyadarshan
OTT Release Date: February 23, 2024
Writer: Joshiy
Director: Joshiy
What is the No 1 Telugu movie?
The biggest Telugu hit movie of all time is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Which is the top OTT viewership?
Of all the top OTT platforms, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu are the most popular in terms of viewership, according to EMARKETER's forecast.
Who is king of Tollywood?
Nagarjuna Akkineni aka the King of Tollywood, who is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the south cinema, is the richest actor in the Telugu film industry.