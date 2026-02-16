Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release: Where to Watch Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Romantic Film Online

The much-anticipated romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to arrive in cinemas on February 20, 2026. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film promises a tender and introspective take on modern love. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have confirmed its OTT streaming partner.

Advertisment

Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Partner Confirmed

After its theatrical run, Do Deewane Seher Mein will stream on Netflix.

Following the standard eight-week theatrical window observed by most Hindi films, the movie is expected to premiere on Netflix around April 17, 2026, subject to the completion of its cinema run.

This OTT release strategy gives the film ample time to perform at the box office before becoming available to home audiences.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Theatrical Release Date

Theatrical Release: February 20, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Expected OTT Release: Mid-April 2026

The film is positioned as a Valentine’s season romantic drama, offering a grounded and emotionally layered love story.

Storyline: A Modern Romance Set in Mumbai

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Do Deewane Seher Mein draws thematic inspiration from the iconic song “Do Deewane Sheher Mein” from the 1977 film Gharaunda.

Set against the urban backdrop of Mumbai, the narrative follows Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Rohini (Mrunal Thakur), two flawed yet relatable individuals navigating love, identity and emotional vulnerability.

Unlike conventional romantic dramas, the film avoids an external antagonist. Instead, it focuses on:

Internal insecurities

Emotional growth

Self-acceptance

The complexity of modern relationships

The central idea challenges the concept of “perfect love,” highlighting that authentic relationships often grow through imperfection and self-discovery.

Tone and Themes: A Slow-Burn Love Story

Do Deewane Seher Mein is described as a slow-paced, realistic romance that portrays love as gentle and transformative rather than dramatic or idealistic.

Key thematic elements include:

Emotional maturity over fairy-tale romance

Personal identity beyond social expectations

Navigating modern relationships in metropolitan life

The film is designed to resonate with audiences seeking heartfelt storytelling and nuanced character development.

Cast and Production Details

Presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, the film features a strong supporting ensemble cast, including:

Ila Arun

Joy Sengupta

Ayesha Raza

Viraj Gehlani

Sandeepa Dhar

Deepraj Rana

Mona Ambegaokar

Achint Kaur

Naveen Kaushik

With Ravi Udyawar at the helm, the film aims to blend emotionally rich storytelling with a contemporary urban setting.

With its theatrical release set for February 20, 2026, Do Deewane Seher Mein is positioned as a thoughtful and mature romantic drama. Following its cinema run, the film will stream on Netflix, making it accessible to a wider audience.

For fans of Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, this Mumbai-set love story promises a refreshing take on relationships that embrace vulnerability and emotional realism over perfection.

Also Read:

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Jiiva’s Tamil Comedy Drama Online

Farzi Season 2 Confirmed: Shahid Kapoor Reveals When Shooting Will Begin