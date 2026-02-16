Farzi Season 2 Confirmed: Shahid Kapoor Reveals When Shooting Will Begin

Fans waiting for the return of the gripping crime thriller Farzi finally have an update. Shahid Kapoor has officially confirmed that Farzi Season 2 is set to go on floors soon. The actor, who made his OTT debut with the first season, recently shared insights about his packed schedule and when he plans to begin filming the much-anticipated sequel.

Shahid Kapoor Confirms Farzi 2 Will Start Shooting Soon

After wrapping up promotions for his recent theatrical release O’Romeo, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he will now shift his focus to Farzi 2. The actor shared that he had already started shooting for Cocktail 2 immediately after completing O’Romeo, and once that phase settles, filming for the crime thriller will begin.

He also took to social media to confirm the development, sharing a photo with creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., popularly known as Raj & DK. Teasing fans about the sequel, Shahid captioned the post, “The fakers are back at it,” while the creators hinted that “Round 2” is officially in progress.

Although an exact release date has not yet been announced, the confirmation makes it clear that production is moving forward sooner than many expected.

What Is Farzi About? Plot and Cast Details

Released in 2023, Farzi marked Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut and quickly became a hit among audiences. The series also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

The story follows Sunny, a small-time artist who turns to counterfeiting currency in a bid to challenge the system. His rise in the underworld puts him in direct conflict with a relentless task force officer determined to eliminate the fake currency racket.

Season 1 ended on an intense note, setting the stage for a high-stakes continuation in Season 2.

Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects Before Farzi 2

Apart from Farzi 2, Shahid Kapoor is juggling multiple projects:

Cocktail 2

The actor is currently filming Cocktail 2, a light-hearted romantic entertainer that reportedly features Rashmika Mandanna alongside him.

Historical and Web Projects

Shahid’s name has also been linked to a project based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a web series titled Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. Additionally, reports suggest he may collaborate again with Rashmika Mandanna for a potential sci-fi romantic comedy.

The actor has often spoken about his method of switching genres — from intense dramas to romantic entertainers — to creatively reset himself before taking on another challenging role.

When Can Fans Expect Farzi Season 2 Release?

While shooting is expected to begin soon, post-production for a series of this scale typically takes considerable time. Shahid previously mentioned that post-production alone can take up to a year.

Given the timeline, Farzi 2 is likely targeting a late 2026 or 2027 release, depending on production schedules and platform announcements.

Why Farzi Season 2 Is Highly Anticipated

The first season received praise for its gripping screenplay, layered performances, and sharp direction by Raj & DK. Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of Sunny was particularly appreciated for blending vulnerability with calculated ambition, while Vijay Sethupathi’s performance added depth and intensity.

With the creators officially confirming that work is underway, expectations are high for a darker, more intense second season that explores the consequences of Sunny’s actions.

Shahid Kapoor’s confirmation that Farzi Season 2 is about to begin filming has reignited excitement among fans. As the actor balances multiple films and web projects, the return of the counterfeit saga promises another gripping chapter in the crime-thriller universe created by Raj & DK.

For now, audiences can look forward to more updates as production begins and official announcements about the release date follow.

