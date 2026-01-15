Drishyam 3 Release Date Confirmed: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph Film to Hit Theatres on April 2, 2026

The wait is finally over for Malayalam cinema fans. Superstar Mohanlal has officially announced the theatrical release date of Drishyam 3, the highly anticipated third instalment in the iconic thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on April 2, 2026, perfectly timed for the Easter holiday weekend.
The announcement was made through a gripping recap video shared by Mohanlal, revisiting key moments from the first two films and reinforcing the franchise’s haunting tagline: “The past never stays silent.”
Drishyam 3 Theatrical Release Date and Day
After weeks of speculation surrounding its release, the makers have confirmed that Drishyam 3 will release on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Earlier reports suggested either April 2 or April 3 as potential dates, but the official announcement has now put all rumours to rest.
The April release positions the film advantageously during a long holiday window, raising expectations of a strong opening at the box office across Kerala and overseas markets.
Mohanlal’s Announcement Video: A Chilling Recap of the Past
The announcement video shared by Mohanlal serves as a narrative bridge between the previous films and the upcoming chapter. It revisits the aftermath of Varun’s murder from Drishyam and Georgekutty’s meticulously planned deception that kept the police at bay. The video then moves into the events of Drishyam 2, highlighting how Georgekutty used a fictional film script to outsmart law enforcement once again.
The teaser concludes with a close-up of Georgekutty’s family—played by Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil—signalling that the emotional stakes remain as high as ever in the third film.
What to Expect From Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty, a common man who has repeatedly managed to stay a step ahead of the police while protecting his family and a dark secret. While director Jeethu Joseph previously hinted that the third instalment might differ in tone from the earlier thrillers, the newly released video suggests that suspense and psychological tension will remain central to the narrative.
Co-writer Santhy Mayadevi has revealed that the film will feature significant courtroom sequences, adding a new layer to the franchise’s storytelling. Whether the story unfolds as another strategic battle between Georgekutty and the justice system will be revealed only when the film hits theatres.
Drishyam 3 Production Update
The shooting of Drishyam 3 began in October 2025 and was wrapped up by December of the same year. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with presentation support from Pen Studios and Panorama Studios.
Malayalam Version to Release Ahead of Hindi Adaptation
The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 will reach theatres months before its Hindi counterpart. The Hindi adaptation, starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar and directed by Abhishek Pathak, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The Hindi version also stars Shriya Saran and Tabu and continues the storyline established in the earlier remakes.
Why Drishyam 3 Is One of 2026’s Most Anticipated Films
With its compelling protagonist, layered writing, and morally complex storytelling, the Drishyam franchise has set a benchmark for thrillers in Indian cinema. Drishyam 3 promises to raise the stakes further, exploring the consequences of secrets that refuse to stay buried.
As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for what could be one of the biggest Malayalam theatrical events of 2026.
