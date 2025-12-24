Drishyam 3: Where to Watch Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 Online Before Ajay Devgn’s 2026 Release

Ajay Devgn is officially set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, and the announcement has reignited excitement around one of Bollywood’s most successful crime thriller franchises. With a motion poster unveiled and a confirmed theatrical release date in October 2026, fans now have ample time to revisit the gripping story that began over a decade ago.

Ahead of the third instalment, here’s a complete guide on where to stream Drishyam and Drishyam 2 online, along with a recap of their impact and why the franchise continues to dominate the genre.

Drishyam 3 Release Date, Cast and Latest Update

The makers of Drishyam 3 have confirmed that the film will hit cinemas on October 2, 2026, nearly four years after the release of Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role, alongside returning cast members Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor.

The crime thriller is currently under production, with the trailer expected to drop sometime in 2026. Reports suggest that the third film is likely to be the final chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar’s story, raising expectations for a powerful conclusion.

Where to Watch Drishyam (2015) Online

Directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam (2015) is the Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam blockbuster. The film introduced audiences to Vijay Salgaonkar, a middle-class cable operator who uses intelligence, cinema knowledge, and sheer determination to protect his family after they become entangled in a serious crime.

The film’s strength lies in its meticulous plotting and grounded performances, especially Ajay Devgn’s understated portrayal and Tabu’s role as a relentless police officer.

Where to stream Drishyam (2015):

Netflix

YouTube (rent or buy options available)

Where to Watch Drishyam 2 Online

Released in 2022, Drishyam 2 picks up the story seven years after the events of the first film. The Salgaonkar family appears to have moved on, but unresolved secrets resurface, triggering a new psychological battle between Vijay and the police.

The sequel expands the narrative with sharper twists, introducing Akshaye Khanna as a formidable new adversary. The film was praised for maintaining suspense while raising emotional and moral stakes.

Where to stream Drishyam 2:

MX Player (free with ads)

Amazon Prime Video (availability may vary by region)

Drishyam Franchise Box Office Performance

The commercial success of the Drishyam films played a major role in greenlighting the third instalment.

Drishyam (2015): Estimated budget: ₹60–62 crore Worldwide box office collection: approx. ₹108 crore

Drishyam 2 (2022): Estimated budget: ₹50 crore Worldwide box office collection: approx. ₹345 crore



Drishyam 2 emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic Hindi film successes, proving that strong storytelling can outperform traditional commercial formulas.

Why Drishyam Remains One of Bollywood’s Strongest Crime Thriller Series

What sets the Drishyam franchise apart is its focus on intellect over spectacle. Instead of relying on action-heavy sequences, the films build tension through layered characters, moral dilemmas, and psychological warfare.

Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey resonates because it portrays an ordinary man pushed into extraordinary circumstances, making choices that blur the line between right and wrong.

What to Expect From Drishyam 3

With its final chapter on the horizon, Drishyam 3 is expected to deliver high-stakes confrontations, unresolved consequences, and a definitive end to Vijay Salgaonkar’s long battle with the law.

Given the franchise’s track record, audiences can expect:

A tightly woven narrative

Emotional closure for the Salgaonkar family

A suspense-driven climax that stays true to the series’ roots

As Drishyam 3 gears up for its 2026 release, now is the perfect time to revisit the first two films and relive one of Bollywood’s most compelling crime sagas. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time viewer, streaming Drishyam and Drishyam 2 offers a gripping reminder of why the franchise has become a benchmark for intelligent thrillers in Indian cinema.

