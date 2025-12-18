Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa Film Online

After a successful theatrical run, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is finally set to make its much-awaited digital debut. The film, which emerged as a surprise box office hit despite mixed reviews, will begin streaming on Netflix from December 16, 2025.
Viewers who missed the film in cinemas during its Diwali release can now catch the intense love story from the comfort of their homes.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Platform and Release Date
OTT Platform: Netflix
OTT Release Date: December 16, 2025
The post-theatrical streaming rights of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are held by Netflix. While there was initial speculation around the digital premiere date, it has now been confirmed that the film will stream exclusively on the platform starting December 16.
Box Office Performance and Reception
Despite being made on a medium budget, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat turned into a blockbuster, grossing approximately Rs 110 crore worldwide. The film went on to become the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, surprising trade analysts given its dark and intense subject matter.
Although critical reception was mixed, strong audience curiosity and steady word-of-mouth helped the film maintain momentum at the box office.
Story Overview: A Dark Take on Obsessive Love
Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores the destructive side of love and obsession. The film follows Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a powerful and influential politician whose fixation on actress Adaa Randhawa turns dangerous after she rejects him.
What begins as admiration soon spirals into possessiveness, ego clashes and emotional manipulation, exposing themes of toxic masculinity, privilege, celebrity harassment and psychological trauma. The narrative presents these issues through a raw and unsettling lens without romanticising obsession.
Cast and Performances
Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle
Sonam Bajwa as Adaa Randhawa
Harshvardhan Rane delivers one of his most intense performances, portraying a character driven by entitlement and control. Sonam Bajwa brings emotional depth and resilience to her role, balancing vulnerability with strength.
The supporting cast includes:
Rajesh Khera as Raheja
Sachin Khedekar as Ganpatrao Bhonsle
Shaad Randhawa as Sanjay
Ananth Narayan Mahadevan as Mr Randhawa
Technical Crew and Production Details
Director: Milap Zaveri
Writers: Mushtaq Shiekh, Milap Zaveri
Producers: Anshul Rajendra Garg, Dinesh Jain
Production Banner: Desi Movies Factory
Cinematography: Nigam Bomzan
Music: John Stewart Eduri, Ariyan Mehedi
The film’s background score and cinematography play a key role in amplifying its psychological tension and emotional weight.
Why the OTT Release Matters
With its Netflix release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to reach a wider global audience, especially viewers who prefer intense romantic dramas on streaming platforms. The film’s themes and performances could spark renewed discussion and critical reassessment in the digital space.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stands out as a bold romantic drama that examines love through a harsh and unsettling lens. Backed by strong performances and a solid box office run, its OTT debut on Netflix marks the next chapter in the film’s journey. For viewers interested in emotionally charged stories that explore obsession and power dynamics, this release is worth adding to the watchlist.
