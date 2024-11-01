'Dua Padukone Singh': Deepika & Ranveer Reveal Newborn Daughter’s Name

On the joyous occasion of Diwali, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a heartwarming surprise with their fans: the first glimpse of their newborn daughter, whom they have named 'Dua,' meaning prayer.
Accompanying the announcement was an adorable photo showcasing the tiny feet of their baby, who appeared to be dressed in traditional attire. However, the couple chose to keep Dua's face private, adding an air of mystery to their heartfelt reveal.
In their touching Instagram post, they wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh (evil eye emoji) 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. - Deepika & Ranveer.”
As expected, the announcement quickly captured the hearts of netizens, who flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the little one. Actor Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement with a string of red heart emojis, while Diana Penty commented, “So beautiful.” Fans also chimed in, with one writing, “How cute!”
Deepika and Ranveer welcomed baby Dua on September 8, 2024, sharing the joyous news through a charming Instagram post that read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024.”
The couple, who tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at a stunning ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como, have been known for their deep affection for each other, consistently expressing their love on social media.
They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and later collaborated on the critically acclaimed films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
With the arrival of their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer have entered a new chapter in their lives, and fans are excited to watch their beautiful family grow.