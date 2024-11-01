'Dua Padukone Singh': Deepika & Ranveer Reveal Newborn Daughter’s Name

The couple, who tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at a stunning ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como, have been known for their deep affection for each other, consistently expressing their love on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and later collaborated on the critically acclaimed films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.