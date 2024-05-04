ED Files Money Laundering Case Against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

A money laundering case has been filed against the winner of Bigg Boss OTT and a well-known YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, following allegations of using snake venom at his gatherings.
The Enforcement Directorate has taken action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Noida police against Elvish Yadav and others implicated in the snake venom case.
The Enforcement Directorate will scrutinize the purported financial transactions linked to the distribution of snake venom at various venues, including prominent hotels, clubs, resorts, and farmhouses in Delhi-NCR.
Elvish is set to be questioned by the ED in the near future. Last November, an FIR was lodged against six individuals, including Elvish Yadav, by the PFA organization.
The FIR, filed at Noida's Sector 49 police station, accused them of supplying snake venom, suspected to be used as a recreational drug, at a rave party in Noida. The case was later transferred to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.
Elvish was apprehended by the police on March 17, along with five others, and they were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was granted bail by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest.
Subsequently, two more suspects, identified as Ishwar and Vinay from Haryana, were arrested in connection with the case, believed to be acquainted with Elvish. On April 6, the Noida police filed a 1200-page charge sheet against Elvish Yadav, winner of Big Boss OTT, and seven others, alleging involvement in snake smuggling and organizing rave parties.
The charge sheet revealed that Elvish had been in contact with snake charmers and that a poisonous snake, along with 20 milliliters of venom from the Krait species, was recovered from the premises.