YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested by Noida Police in Snake Venom Case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been apprehended by Noida Police in connection with the snake venom case and is set to appear in court. The arrest follows a fresh round of questioning by authorities, culminating in Yadav's detainment.
Yadav, along with five others, faces charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly supplying snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51. This operation was initiated by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals organization. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of cobra and krait venom in samples obtained from the event.
The investigation into Yadav's involvement in organizing such parties and procuring snakes has been ongoing. People for Animals conducted a sting operation, suspecting Yadav's connections to the illicit trade. Despite multiple rounds of questioning, Yadav has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
During the sting operation, nine snakes were discovered at the party venue, all with their venom glands removed and most with missing teeth. The incident dates back to November 3, with Yadav reportedly absent from the party.
Elvish had previously stirred controversy following a viral video depicting him assaulting fellow YouTuber Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur. Yadav subsequently addressed the incident, explaining his actions after an FIR was lodged against him in Gurugram.