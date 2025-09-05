Ekka OTT Release Date: Yuva Rajkumar’s Film to Stream on ZEE5 Soon – Cast, Plot, and Platform Details

After completing its theatrical run, Yuva Rajkumar’s Ekka is all set to make its digital debut. Fans of Kannada cinema who missed the movie in theatres will soon be able to stream it online. Here’s a detailed look at the Ekka OTT release date window, platform, cast, and plot.
Ekka OTT Release Date Window
Ekka was released in theatres on July 18, 2025. While there was early speculation about a digital premiere around Independence Day or Ganesh Chaturthi, the film did not arrive on streaming platforms during those festive periods.
According to the latest updates, the film is expected to release on OTT in the first week of September 2025, most likely on September 5 or September 12. Following the usual post-theatrical timeline of 50–60 days, fans won’t have to wait much longer to watch it online.
Ekka OTT Platform
Contrary to initial reports suggesting a Prime Video release, the digital rights for Ekka have been acquired by ZEE5. This marks a significant move for ZEE5, which has been expanding its Kannada content library.
Interestingly, the production house behind Ekka also has other projects tied to ZEE5, such as the upcoming Kannada web series Shodha. With this acquisition, Ekka joins big releases like Kiccha Sudeep’s Max, further boosting ZEE5’s Kannada catalogue.
Ekka Cast
The film boasts a strong ensemble cast led by Yuva Rajkumar, who continues to build his presence in Sandalwood. The supporting cast includes:
Sanjana Anand
Sampadaa Hulivana
Shruti Krishna
Atul Kulkarni
Poorna Mysore
Adityaa
Arun Sagar
Rahul Dev Shetty
Harini Sreekanth
Dr. Suri
Puneet Rudranag
Each actor adds depth to the narrative, making Ekka a film with both star power and performance-driven storytelling.
Ekka Plot
Directed by Rohit Padaki, Ekka is an engaging mix of action and drama with emotional undertones. The story follows Yuva Rajkumar’s character as he navigates personal struggles and societal challenges, highlighting resilience, sacrifice, and determination.
Although the movie didn’t emerge as a major box office success, its themes and Rajkumar’s performance struck a chord with audiences. The OTT release is now expected to give the film a wider reach and second life among digital viewers.
Why You Should Watch Ekka on OTT
Watch Yuva Rajkumar in a career-defining performance.
Strong supporting cast featuring versatile actors like Atul Kulkarni and Sanjana Anand.
Directed by Rohit Padaki, known for delivering impactful narratives.
A perfect blend of family emotions, drama, and action.
With Ekka set to release on ZEE5 in early September 2025, Kannada cinema fans finally have the chance to stream this much-talked-about film from the comfort of their homes. Despite its lukewarm box office run, the movie’s digital debut is expected to attract strong viewership thanks to its powerful performances and emotional storyline.
If you missed Ekka in theatres, mark your calendar for its OTT release on ZEE5—it could be streaming as early as September 5 or September 12, 2025.
