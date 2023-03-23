Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special: Top songs featuring Emraan Hashmi

Woh Lamhe (Zeher)

"Woh Lamhe" from the movie "Zeher": Emraan Hashmi's intense portrayal of a man lost in love was perfectly captured in this soulful track that became an instant hit.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne (Aashiq Banaya Aapne)

"Aashiq Banaya Aapne" from the movie "Aashiq Banaya Aapne": This superhit song featured Emraan Hashmi's sizzling chemistry with co-star Tanushree Dutta and became an anthem for lovebirds everywhere.