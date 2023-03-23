Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special: Top songs featuring Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi has made a name for himself in the industry through his unique style of acting and unconventional roles. He made his debut in 2003 with the film "Footpath," but it was his role in the 2004 film "Murder" that made him a household name. Hashmi is known for his bold and unconventional roles, often portraying anti-heroes or characters with gray shades. He has acted in a range of genres, including romantic dramas, crime thrillers, and horror films. Some of his notable performances include "Gangster," "Jannat," "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai," "The Dirty Picture," and "Hamari Adhuri Kahani."
Despite facing criticism for his bold roles and the explicit content in some of his films, Hashmi has managed to create a loyal fan base for himself. Overall, Emraan Hashmi's Bollywood career has been defined by his unconventional choices and bold performances. He continues to challenge himself with each role and has become one of the most versatile actors in the industry today. Emran Hashmi’s movies usually have wonderful songs, and even his harshest critics swear by that. Today, on his birthday, let us look at the top songs featuring Emraan Hashmi.
"Woh Lamhe" from the movie "Zeher": Emraan Hashmi's intense portrayal of a man lost in love was perfectly captured in this soulful track that became an instant hit.
"Aashiq Banaya Aapne" from the movie "Aashiq Banaya Aapne": This superhit song featured Emraan Hashmi's sizzling chemistry with co-star Tanushree Dutta and became an anthem for lovebirds everywhere.
"Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai" from the movie "Gangster": Emraan Hashmi's brooding intensity was on full display in this hauntingly beautiful song that still manages to give us goosebumps.
"Jhalak Dikhla Ja" from the movie "Aksar": Emraan Hashmi's raw sensuality was the highlight of this upbeat and groovy track that had us tapping our feet.
"Tera Mera Rishta" from the movie "Awarapan": This emotional ballad featured Emraan Hashmi at his vulnerable best as he navigated the complexities of love and loss.
This song became a sensation and is still considered one of the most romantic songs of Bollywood. Emraan's chemistry with Mallika Sherawat was electrifying.
This song from the movie Murder 2 is a perfect blend of love and tragedy. Emraan's voice and the music make this song a masterpiece.
This song is a soulful and romantic number from the album Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. Emraan's performance in this song is simply outstanding.
This song from the movie Tum Mile is known for its soulful lyrics and Emraan's convincing screen presence.
This will easily go down in the history of Bollywood as one of the best songs to ever exist.
Maahi from Raaz 2 has to be on this list because it has such a beautiful and haunting intro. The powerful music can transport you to a mysterious place in your mind.