Euphoria Season 3 Release Date Announced: Plot, Cast, Timeline Jump, and Where To Watch Zendaya’s Hit HBO Series

“Euphoria” Season 3 is officially set to premiere in April 2026, marking the long-awaited return of the HBO drama. The new season features a five-year time jump, following Rue’s dangerous journey in Mexico, Cassie and Nate’s tense suburban engagement.

PratidinTime News Desk
After years of anticipation, HBO has officially confirmed the release window for Euphoria Season 3, marking the long-awaited return of one of television’s most influential and talked-about teen dramas. The upcoming season brings a major time jump, expanded cast lineup, and bold new story directions as creator Sam Levinson reshapes the narrative for the characters’ lives beyond high school.

Here is everything you need to know about the Euphoria Season 3 release date, plot, cast updates, and streaming details.

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date Confirmed

HBO revealed during its December 3, 2025, presentation that Euphoria Season 3 will premiere in April 2026.

To accompany the announcement, HBO released a new first-look image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett, seated in an old pickup truck and wearing her signature black Converse. The image was captioned: “Let’s ride.”

The reveal comes more than four years after the Season 2 finale, making this one of HBO’s most-awaited returns.

Season 3 Storyline: A Five-Year Time Jump Changes Everything

Sam Levinson confirmed that Season 3 will take place five years after the events of Season 2, moving the characters firmly into adulthood.

Rue Bennett

Rue begins the new season south of the border in Mexico, trapped in dangerous circumstances. She is:

  • Deep in debt to drug dealer Laurie

  • Struggling to find unconventional ways to pay off what she owes

  • Far removed from her life in East Highland

Cassie Howard and Nate Jacobs

In a major twist:

  • Cassie and Nate are engaged and living together in the suburbs

  • Cassie is increasingly consumed by social media pressure and insecurity

  • Their storyline includes a dramatic wedding episode described as “unforgettable”

Jules Vaughn

Jules is attending art school, but:

  • She is anxious about her future in painting

  • Continues to avoid responsibility while navigating her shifting identity

Maddy Perez

Maddy is now working:

  • As a manager at a Hollywood talent agency

  • While managing multiple side hustles in Los Angeles

Lexi Howard

Lexi has entered the entertainment industry:

  • Working as an assistant to a showrunner

  • Played by legendary new addition Sharon Stone

Season 3 promises darker, more mature themes, exploring the characters’ adult struggles while maintaining the emotional intensity that defines Euphoria.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast: Returning Actors and New Additions

Most of the core cast is returning, joined by an impressive lineup of new faces.

Returning Main Cast

  • Zendaya as Rue Bennett

  • Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

  • Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

  • Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

  • Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

  • Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

  • Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

  • Nika King as Leslie Bennett

Martha Kelly (Laurie) and Chloe Cherry (Faye) have been promoted to series regulars.
Colman Domingo returns in a guest role as Ali.

New Cast Members

Season 3 includes an ambitious list of new actors, such as:

  • Sharon Stone

  • Rosalía

  • Natasha Lyonne

  • Marshawn Lynch

  • Eli Roth

  • Danielle Deadwyler

  • Darrell Britt-Gibson

  • Trisha Paytas

  • Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

  • Toby Wallace

This expansion is being compared to a “red carpet lineup,” reflecting HBO’s high expectations for the season.

Notable Absences and Tribute

Several characters will not return:

  • Angus Cloud (Fezco) passed away in 2023; the season will pay tribute to him

  • Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez) exited the series in 2022

  • Storm Reid (Gia Bennett) confirmed her character will not appear

  • Austin Abrams and Algee Smith are also absent from the cast list

Where To Watch Euphoria Season 3 in India

In India, Euphoria Season 3 will stream on JioHotstar under the HBO content hub (formerly on Disney+ Hotstar).
Seasons 1 and 2 are already available on the platform for streaming.

