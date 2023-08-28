Exciting Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: A Cinematic Journey Awaits

1. "Kurukkan"

Embark on a riveting murder investigation alongside a social media influencer in the intriguing tale of "Kurukkan". This film delves deep into the intricate challenges faced by a police officer during the course of an intense investigation. Amid the gravity of the case, the movie skillfully interlaces humor, leaving the audience in fits of laughter at every twist and turn.

Now available for streaming on Manorama Max.

2. "Padachone Ingalu Katholi"

"Padachone Ingalu Katholi" invites you on a thought-provoking journey through the realm of political satire. The story revolves around a young school teacher who is deeply entrenched in his political convictions. However, the narrative takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself enamored by a woman whose ideals stand in stark contrast to his own. Bursting with humor and poignant moments, this film guarantees an uplifting and engaging experience.

Released on Saina Play on August 22, 2023.

3. "Masterpeace"

Unravel the comedic intricacies of a couple's life in the endearing series "Masterpeace". This Malayalam comedy web series explores the humorous escalation of minor conflicts between partners into a delightful comedy-drama. With a focus on contemporary love, marital tribulations, and familial insecurities, the series is poised to make its debut on

Disney+Hotstar in September 2023.

4. "1001 Nunakal"

Experience the heartwarming drama of "1001 Nunakal" (1001 Lies), a tale that unfolds after a couple is displaced by an apartment fire. Their relocation to a friend's apartment triggers a series of deceitful events and intrigues. Beginning on a light note, the narrative evolves into a suspenseful drama that keeps viewers eagerly on the edge of their seats.

Currently available for streaming on SonyLiv.

5. "Dark Shades Of A Secret"

In "Dark Shades Of A Secret", a group of long-lost friends reunites after seven years only to uncover a link to a forgotten murder investigation. The film masterfully intertwines suspense, mystery, and an unforeseen climax, providing an enthralling viewing experience.

Streaming on Saina Play since August 4, 2023.

6. "Padmini"

Delve into the story of a college professor whose life takes an unexpected turn when his wife vanishes on their wedding night in "Padmini". Wrestling with his emotions and cynicism, a chance encounter with a woman reshapes his perspective. With touches of romantic comedy, this film guarantees an emotionally resonant journey.

Now streaming on Netflix since August 11, 2023.

7. "Madhura Manohara Moham"

Immerse yourself in the captivating narrative of "Madhura Manohara Moham", which follows a mother and her three children deeply rooted in their traditions and beliefs. The film portrays the inspiring journey of two individuals as they challenge societal norms to nurture a remarkable relationship. Skillfully balancing humor and drama, the movie delves into themes of inter-caste marriage, family values, love, and commitment.

Stream on HR OTT since August 2023.

8. "Dhoomam"

Prepare for a gripping experience as "Dhoomam" takes you on a ride through the realm of crime thriller drama. The story traces the life of a young man who forsakes his professional path for a life of illicit pursuits. The film also sheds light on the detrimental effects of tobacco use and the tactics employed by tobacco companies to market their products. Brace yourself for an intense cinematic encounter.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 4, 2023.