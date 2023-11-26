Exciting Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: A Thrilling Lineup of Movies and Web Series

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Looking for some gripping entertainment in Malayalam this week? Well, you're in luck! A wave of exciting movies and web series is set to hit your favorite OTT platforms—Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar. Say goodbye to the mundane and dive into the thrill of these fresh releases. Here's a sneak peek into the latest additions to the Malayalam OTT scene.

Pulimada: A Journey Through Shadows

Vincent's haunting past and the shadows of his mother's mental challenges drive him on a risky journey through his village. Fueled by resentment and seeking solace, he confronts his deepest fears. "Pulimada" roared onto Netflix on November 23, 2023, offering a poignant exploration of personal struggles and the pursuit of peace.

Chaaver: Unveiling the Dark Twists of a Gang's Tale

In "Chaaver," a four-member gang's involvement in a murder takes center stage, delving into the events preceding the crime and its aftermath. Available on SonyLIV since November 24, 2023, the movie intricately explores the inner workings, dynamics, and consequences faced by the gang. Brace yourself for a narrative full of suspense and unexpected twists.

Kudukku 2025: An Experimental Thriller on Privacy

"Kudukku 2025" introduces Maaran, a personal trainer deeply infatuated with Eve, a mystery person close to his sister. As the film unfolds, it navigates the thin line between personal space and obsession. Released on Saina Play on November 24, 2023, this experimental thriller invites viewers to ponder the complexities of human privacy.

Adi: Navigating the Aftermath of a Wedding Day Assault

"Adi" narrates the tale of Sajeev, who faces an assault on his wedding day, leading to a public humiliation. As the events unfold, the movie explores the aftermath and Sajeev's fixation on that fateful day. Streaming on ZEE5 from November 24, 2023, "Adi" promises a compelling journey through resilience, love, and addressing past wounds.

Kannur Squad: A Police Team's Cross-Country Quest

"Kannur Squad" follows George Martin, a policeman, and his team on a challenging cross-country quest to capture a criminal gang. Despite professional concerns, George leads his team to victory in this gripping drama. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since November 17, 2023, this film promises a thrilling blend of action and suspense.

Theeppori Benny: A Clash of Political Perspectives

A clash of ideologies unfolds in "Theeppori Benny" between a father devoted to communism and his politically indifferent son. The film takes a transformative turn when Benny finds himself immersed in politics, evolving the father-son relationship. Released on Amazon Prime Video on November 17, 2023, this movie offers a thought-provoking exploration of political beliefs and family bonds.