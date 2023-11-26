Movies Releasing in Theatre This Week [November 20, 2023-November 26, 2023]

Movies Releasing in Theatre This Week: The theaters are buzzing with an eclectic mix of films, catering to every taste and preference. From the captivating Hollywood saga "Napoleon," starring the incomparable Joaquin Phoenix, to the Bollywood rollercoaster "Emergency," and regional gems like "Dhruva Natchathiram," this week's lineup promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Grab your popcorn, settle into your seat, and join us as we explore the diverse array of movies currently gracing the silver screen.

1. Farrey

Embark on an emotional journey with a talented orphan girl who secures a coveted spot in a prestigious school through a hard-earned scholarship. However, her promising academic path takes an unexpected turn when she becomes unwittingly entangled in a cheating scandal. Watch as the once-promising environment transforms into a complex web of deceit.

Cast: Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht

Release Date: 24th November 2023

2. Napoleon

Directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, "Napoleon" is an action-packed epic that unveils the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor, portrayed to perfection by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Experience large-scale filmmaking, breathtaking battle sequences, and delve into Bonaparte's visionary military and political tactics, all through the prism of his addictive relationship with Josephine.

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Joaquin Phoenix, Rupert Everett, and more

Release Date: 24th November 2023

3. Dhruva Natchathiram

Join John, a New York-based undercover agent, and his team on a suspenseful mission to retrieve the mysteriously missing team leader, Mr. K John. Packed with action, mystery, and intrigue, this movie is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Cast: Vikram, Simran, Ritu Varma, and more

Release Date: 24th November 2023

4. Bombay

Delve into the underworld with "Bombay," where Ulas Mhatre, an underworld godfather, faces unexpected challenges when his trusted member Tatya disappears without a trace. Unravel the mystery of inter-gang rivalries and internal conspiracies in this edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Cast: Gavie Chahal, Deepshikha Nagpal, Danish Muhammad, and more

Release Date: 24th November 2023

5. Bad Manners

Follow Rudra's journey as he, after losing his service revolver at a crime scene, faces suspension unless he retrieves it. His search takes him to Govardhana Ghada, a hub of illegal weapons production, where he discovers the dire consequences of his bad manners.

Cast: Rachita Ram, Mohan Juneja, Niranjan, and more

Release Date: 24th November 2023

6. Jhimma 2

The sequel to the famous "Jhimma," this movie celebrates life as a group of women from different ages and sociocultural backgrounds come together. A heartwarming tale that promises laughter, joy, and a celebration of life.

Cast: Kshitee Jog, Sayali Sanjeev, Shivani Surve, and more

Release Date: 24th November 2023

7. Sugar Factory

Arya and Adithi Bopanna find themselves in a faux romantic relationship after a pub challenge. Join them on this comedic journey filled with unexpected twists and hilarious moments.

Cast: Sonal Monteiro, Darling Krishna, Shilpa Shetty, and more

Release Date: 24th November 2023

8. Sila Nodigalil

Witness the turmoil in cosmetic surgeon Raj Varadhan's life as his girlfriend's accidental overdose turns his world upside down. Can he keep his secrets hidden from his wife, Medha Varadhan?

Cast: Richard Rishi, Yaashika Aanand, 'Punnagai Poo' Geetha

Release Date: 24th November 2023

9. Devil – The British Secret Agent

Travel back to 1945 in British India's Madras presidency with "Devil," a tale of a British secret agent unraveling a dark mystery. Intrigue and suspense await in this historical thriller.

Cast: Nandmuri Kalyan Ram, Samyukhta Menon

Release Date: 24th November 2023

10. Manush

Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster exploring the delicate relationship between a father and his daughter. With powerhouse performances, "Manush" is set to strike a chord with audiences.